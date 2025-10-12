Toronto Blue Jays Release Game One Lineup for Mariners ALCS Matchup
Th Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners are getting ready to kick off the American League Championship Series as they fight to see who gets to appear in the World Series. While the Blue Jays will be without their star shortstop this series, Bo Bichette, they are still stacked from 1-9 in the batting order.
The line ups for this critical matchup are officially set as game time for this opener is merely hours away. The first pitch is set to be thrown at 8:03 ET at Rogers Centre in Toronto.
Blue Jays Batting Order
1. DH George Springer 2. RF Nathan Lukes 3. 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 4. 3B Addison Barger 5. C Alejandro Kirk 6. CF Daulton Varsho 7. 2B Ernie Clement 8. LF Anthony Santander 9. SS Andrés Giménez
Starting Pitcher- Kevin Gasuman (1-0, 1.59 ERA these playoffs) The Blue Jays gave the nod to their 34-year-old veteran who has already taken a victory this postseason. Gausman took the mound against the New York Yankees eight days ago in the opener of the ALDS that led to an eventual 10-1 win by Toronto. He has proven to be significantly better on his home field as his final three starts in September at Rogers Centre he racked up 21 strikeouts and eight runs.
Mariners Batting Order
1. LF Randy Arozarena 2. C Cal Raleigh 3. CF Julio Rodríguez 4. 2B Jorge Polanco 5. 1B Josh Naylor 6. 3B Eugenio Suárez 7. DH Dominic Canzone 8. RF Victor Robles 9. SS J.P. Crawford
Starting Pitcher- Bryce Miller (4-6, 5.68 ERA in regular season) Miller is getting his second start in October, both on the road. His first came in Detroit against the Tigers back on the 8th which led to an eventual 9-3 loss for the Mariners. He allowed a pair of runs and only struck out two in over four innings of play. Miller finished the regular season on a low point after allowing 22 earned runs and 37 hits in his last seven starts.
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners Game 1 Information Game Day: Sunday, Oct. 12 Game Time: 8:03 ET Watch: FOX/ FOX Deportes Listen: Sportsnet 590 the Fan/ SiriusXM Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto
National League Championship Series (best-of-7) Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners Game 1, Sunday: Blue Jays vs. Mariners 8:03 p.m. E.T. FOX/ FOX Deportes
Game 2, Monday: Blue Jays vs Mariners 5:03 p.m. ET FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes Game 3, Wednesday: Blue Jays at Mariners 8:08 p.m. E.T. FS1/FOX Deportes Game 4, Thursday: Blue Jays at Mariners 8:33 p.m. E.T. FS1/FOX Deportes If game 5 is needed it will be played Friday in Seattle. If games 6 and 7 are needed they will be played in Toronto Sunday and Monday. Note: Carriers and times are subjected to change.