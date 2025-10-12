Inside The Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays Release Game One Lineup for Mariners ALCS Matchup

The American League Championship is finally here and the Toronto Blue Jays have set their lineup for the opening game.

Maddy Dickens

Oct 4, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) throws in the second inning against the New York Yankees during game one of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre.
Oct 4, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) throws in the second inning against the New York Yankees during game one of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
In this story:

Th Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners are getting ready to kick off the American League Championship Series as they fight to see who gets to appear in the World Series. While the Blue Jays will be without their star shortstop this series, Bo Bichette, they are still stacked from 1-9 in the batting order.

The line ups for this critical matchup are officially set as game time for this opener is merely hours away. The first pitch is set to be thrown at 8:03 ET at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Blue Jays Batting Order

George Springer hitting the ball in a blue uniform and grey pants with a blue helmet
Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

1. DH George Springer 2. RF Nathan Lukes 3. 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 4. 3B Addison Barger 5. C Alejandro Kirk 6. CF Daulton Varsho 7. 2B Ernie Clement 8. LF Anthony Santander 9. SS Andrés Giménez

Starting Pitcher- Kevin Gasuman (1-0, 1.59 ERA these playoffs) The Blue Jays gave the nod to their 34-year-old veteran who has already taken a victory this postseason. Gausman took the mound against the New York Yankees eight days ago in the opener of the ALDS that led to an eventual 10-1 win by Toronto. He has proven to be significantly better on his home field as his final three starts in September at Rogers Centre he racked up 21 strikeouts and eight runs.

Mariners Batting Order

Arozarena breaking his bat while hitting the ball in a white unifor
Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

1. LF Randy Arozarena 2. C Cal Raleigh 3. CF Julio Rodríguez 4. 2B Jorge Polanco 5. 1B Josh Naylor 6. 3B Eugenio Suárez 7. DH Dominic Canzone 8. RF Victor Robles 9. SS J.P. Crawford

Starting Pitcher- Bryce Miller (4-6, 5.68 ERA in regular season) Miller is getting his second start in October, both on the road. His first came in Detroit against the Tigers back on the 8th which led to an eventual 9-3 loss for the Mariners. He allowed a pair of runs and only struck out two in over four innings of play. Miller finished the regular season on a low point after allowing 22 earned runs and 37 hits in his last seven starts.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners Game 1 Information Game Day: Sunday, Oct. 12 Game Time: 8:03 ET Watch: FOX/ FOX Deportes Listen: Sportsnet 590 the Fan/ SiriusXM Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto

National League Championship Series (best-of-7) Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners Game 1, Sunday: Blue Jays vs. Mariners 8:03 p.m. E.T. FOX/ FOX Deportes
Game 2, Monday: Blue Jays vs Mariners 5:03 p.m. ET FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes Game 3, Wednesday: Blue Jays at Mariners 8:08 p.m. E.T. FS1/FOX Deportes Game 4, Thursday: Blue Jays at Mariners 8:33 p.m. E.T. FS1/FOX Deportes If game 5 is needed it will be played Friday in Seattle. If games 6 and 7 are needed they will be played in Toronto Sunday and Monday. Note: Carriers and times are subjected to change.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Maddy Dickens
MADDY DICKENS

Maddy Dickens resides in Loveland, Colorado. She grew up with two older brothers, where their lives revolved around sports. She earned a master's degree in business management from Tarleton State University while simultaneously playing basketball and competing in rodeo at the collegiate level. She successfully parlayed a reserve national championship into a professional rodeo career and now stays involved in upper-level athletics by writing for On SI on several different MLB teams' pages, along with some NCAA sites.

Home/News