Blue Jays Superstar Makes Definitive Statement After Clinching Playoff Spot
The Toronto Blue Jays accomplished one of their goals: clinching a spot in the playoffs.
While that was almost a certainty based on them owning the best record in the American League entering the final stretch of games in the regular season, they had also squandered a couple of chances to clinch before beating the Kansas City Royals on Sunday to make things official.
After missing the playoffs in 2024, the celebration was felt around Canada as their lone Major League Baseball team will be back in the tournament for the most elusive prize in the sport. However, the Blue Jays aren't satisfied with just that.
Toronto Blue Jays Want To Win AL East
While Toronto has made it clear throughout the year that their goal is to win the AL East, they are not going to take their foot off the gas in the final week of the regular season with a two-game lead over the New York Yankees.
"The job is not finished," Vladimir Guerrero Jr. said while standing in a beer-soaked clubhouse, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. "We want to win the division."
Perhaps clinching a spot on Sunday and allowing that celebration to take place with an off day on Monday is actually the best thing for the Blue Jays when it comes to accomplishing that goal. Without needing to put together what has become coined a "hangover lineup" the following day after a clinch, the usual starters can take their places in the field on Tuesday with a newfound focus.
And considering they begin a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox -- a division rival who is fighting for their own playoff lives -- Toronto will have to be ready to play if they don't want New York to chase them down in the waning days of the regular season.
Guerrero's statement is a great sign that everyone still has their sights set on winning the AL East title. As the highest-paid player and leader of this team, he needs to set the tone for the rest of the players in the clubhouse, which is what he did with his statement.
Their magic number to become division champions is at four. And with six games remaining apiece for the Blue Jays and Yankees, if Toronto takes care of business, they will control their own destiny when it comes to winning the AL East for the first time in a decade.
That quest will restart on Tuesday as the Blue Jays look to take down the Red Sox.