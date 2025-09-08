Blue Jays Superstar Has Red-Hot Bat Since Return From Scary Injury
The Toronto Blue Jays are in the midst of the most special season they've had in some time, looking primed to have a real shot to lock up their first division title in a decade and potentially contend in October for a pennant.
There are of course flaws with this team, but the American League is as wide open as it's been in some time and no team has dominated their way to becoming the favorite. It's what will make this postseason so fascinating, and why Blue Jays fans absolutely cannot wait. There's still business to take care of in the final weeks to give themselves a chance, however Toronto is very much on the cusp.
In order to get to the point they're already at though, at the center of things has been the resurgence of two of their most important stars on offense. Over the last month, they have continued to be the team's two best hitters. It's no secret that George Springer and Bo Bichette are the straw that stirs the drink for this lineup, but lately they have raised things to another level.
For Springer specifically, since he has made his way back into the lineup from an extremely scary incident in which he took a fastball to the helmet, he has been on another level and stepped right back in seamlessly following. a lengthy absence.
Springer Has Been Absolutely Dominant For Blue Jays Since Injury
Springer was out of action from the end of July to the middle of August for nearly three weeks after being placed on the concussion list, however since returning to the lineup, he has been downright incredible.
In the 20 games he's played since coming back on August 16, Springer is slashing an absurd .346/.446/.731 with nine home runs and 15 RBI, collecting 27 hits and scoring 26 runs. On the season as a whole, Springer is slashing .304/.397/.552 with 27 home runs and 72 RBI through 119 games with a bWAR of 3.9.
Outside of his All-Star campaign back in 2022, Springer's six-year, $150 million contract he signed ahead of the 2021 season has largely been seen as a disappointment. If the 35-year-old can help Toronto lock up the division and make a deep run in October though, it's safe to say this is what he will be remembered for by Blue Jays fans.
Springer has been at his absolute best as of late, and Toronto is going to need it to continue if they want to come out on top in what will be a dog fight of a coming few weeks.