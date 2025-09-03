Blue Jays Star George Springer Joins Yankees All-Time Greats With Historic Stretch
With the final month of the season here for the Toronto Blue Jays, the team is trying to hold off some stiff competition in the American League East to win their division.
For multiple months, the Blue Jays have been the team to beat. However, with September now here, things have tightened up and they no longer have firm control of first place. While making the playoffs is likely, winning the division isn't a guarantee.
Toronto has had a much better season than nearly anyone would have expected, and there are a lot of reasons why they have been successful. Firstly, they were aggressive this past winter to make moves that improved their roster, even if those results have been mixed.
However, the main reason why the Blue Jays have been successful this campaign is because many of their star players who had down years in 2024 have bounced back in a major way. While Bo Bichette has been talked about quite a bit for his fantastic turnaround, George Springer has been incredible.
George Springer Has Historic Stretch
At 35 years old, it felt like the slugger was at the tail end of his career with injuries and ineffectiveness the past couple of seasons. But there is apparently a lot left in the tank for Spring because he is having one of the best performances of his career.
So far in 2025, he has slashed .305/.396/.550 with 26 home runs and 71 RBI. Compared to 2024, there has been a significant boost in production. And what he has been able to do during his last 45 games has put him among elite comapny.
By recording 66 hits, 16 homers, 39 RBI and nine stolen bases to go along with 50 runs scored, Springer has now done something over a 45-game stretch that only New York Yankees legends Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig did.
Being mentioned in the same sentence with those legends is an incredible honor for any baseball player since those two are two of the best hitters of all time. And that also signifies just how elite Springer has been during his red-hot stretch.
Averaging more than one hit and one run scored per game is an impressive feat over a 45-game span, but the power and speed numbers that he has produced are prolific. While Springer might not be able to keep up this historic pace for the rest of the year, he has been a significant part of the turnaround of the Blue Jays this season.
His emergence as another star hitter has made this batting order very challenging to navigate.