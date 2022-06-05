Blue Jays Trade LHP Ryan Borucki To Mariners

The Toronto Blue Jays have traded Ryan Borucki to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced.

Borucki had been designated for assignment earlier this week, and the Jays received infielder Tyler Keenan back from Seattle in the swap.

Borucki was the longest-tenured player in the Blue Jays organization prior to Saturday's transaction. The 28-year-old lefty owned a 4.47 ERA across five seasons with Toronto, making 19 starts but mainly pitching out of the bullpen. With no option years remaining, Borucki pitched 6.1 innings with the Jays in 2022, earning a 9.95 ERA with eight strikeouts and five walks.

Keenan was Seattle's fourth-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft and has played 89 games in the Mariners organization. The 23-year-old has played the last two seasons at High A Everett, rocking a career .684 OPS in the minors. This season, Keenan has flashed solid on-base skills with a .349 OBP in 25 games.

With Borucki out of the organization, Toronto's main left-handed MLB bullpen option remains the rehabbing Tim Mayza. Behind Mayza, the Jays have Andrew Vasquez, Anthony Kay, and Tayler Saucedo on the 40-man roster.