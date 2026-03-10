Geno Smith Trade: Why a Reunion With Jets Makes Sense

Conor Orr on these moves: Mike Evans | Malik Willis | Kenneth Walker III

Geno Smith is returning to where it all started.

On Tuesday, the Raiders agreed to send Geno Smith and a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Jets in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Smith now returns to the franchise that originally drafted him in the second round back in 2013. He spent four seasons with the Jets from 2013-16 and started 30 games for New York. Though the end of his time with the team was marred by injuries—including a torn ACL and a fractured jaw after he was punched in the face by a teammate—Smith expressed excitement to return to the Big Apple.

"Complete full circle moment back to where it all began,” Smith said over text, via SI’s Albert Breer. “I’m excited to connect with my new teammates and coaches and everyone in the building as well as build a new relationship with the fan base and community."

The addition of Smith certainly isn’t one that is expected to exhilarate the Jets’ fanbase, but it’s a solid move for a team in need of more help at the quarterback position. The Jets have not been an attractive free agency destination as of late, and given the recent history of quarterbacks finding success after they leave New York, they weren’t expected to land one of the top free agents available at the position such as Kyler Murray or Kirk Cousins.

In addition, Smith is an affordable get for the Jets. According to Schefter, Smith restructured his contract before the trade and the Raiders will be paying the majority of it. The Jets will be paying Smith just over the veteran’s minimum. The Jets did make a late round pick swap for Smith instead of waiting for his release, but that eliminated any risk of another team landing Smith on the open market, per Rapoport.

The Jets and Raiders worked through to get to an everyone-wins scenario on the money attached to the Geno Smith trade—the Raiders will pay $16.2 million, the Jets take on $3.3 million, and Geno Smith gets $19.5 million, more than his $18.5 million guarantee. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 10, 2026

It’s also reasonable to believe that Smith will perform better with the Jets than he did with the Raiders. Prior to getting traded to Las Vegas, Smith spent six seasons with the Seahawks—including three as their starter—where he became one of the feel-good quarterback turnaround stories. Smith went 28-24 as a starter in Seattle, had a 76-36 touchdown-interception ratio over that time, and won Comeback Player of the Year while leading the league in completion percentage in 2022.

The Jets are not known for having the supporting cast that the Seahawks do, but his surroundings in New York should be better than what they were in Las Vegas this past year when he led the league in interceptions and went 2-13 as a starter. One of the Raiders’ main issues was their offensive line as well as coaching for both the offensive line and offense in general. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly was fired midseason, and there were plenty of questions surrounding offensive line coach Brennan Carroll, who was the son of former head coach Pete Carroll.

The Jets have a solid offensive line along with a proven running back in Breece Hall and a No. 1 receiver in Garrett Wilson. Even if Smith is mainly a bridge quarterback, he should provide the Jets a higher ceiling than Justin Fields was able to, and allow them to field a competent offense.

