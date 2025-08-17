Blue Jays Veteran Making Most of Opportunity To Become Key Part of Team
During the offseason, the Toronto Blue Jays made a trade with the Cleveland Guardians, with the most important part of the deal being the international bonus pool money that was exchanged.
The Blue Jays were still in the running for star pitcher Roki Sasaki, who was coming over to the MLB. Looking to have as many funds available as possible, they acquired international bonus pool money from the Guardians along with outfielder Myles Straw. It was a risk, but one worth taking to chase such a talented arm.
Alas, things didn’t work out for Toronto. Sasaki ended up signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, leaving them with a veteran outfielder in Straw who spent nearly the entire 2024 campaign in Triple-A. He made only seven appearances with Cleveland and was expensive. Even with money being added, the Blue Jays were on the hook for more than $10 million, a massive bill for a player who was essentially a minor leaguer.
Not much was expected from the 2015 12th-round pick, who wasn’t even on the Blue Jays’ 40-man roster. Once spring training rolled around, his odds of making the team were incredibly long. But, once some injuries began popping up, Straw performed at a high enough level that he stood out and the team took notice.
Against all odds, he made the Opening Day roster. With Daulton Varsho injured, it was Straw the team turned to as outfield depth. What looked like a deal that wouldn’t provide Toronto with much value turned into a steal for the franchise.
He has gone from a roster afterthought to a key cog in the team’s success. Straw is thankful for the opportunity and is loving every second he has been with the franchise.
Myles Straw Has Been Unexpected Source of Production
“It’s a blessing to be here every single day,” Straw said, via Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. “I talk to guys about how special this team is, how great this city is and the whole setup we’ve got here. It’s been a blast here. I love this place. I love the people. I love everything about it. I don’t take a day for granted here. I love everything about it.”
The veteran outfielder has been incredibly valuable to the Blue Jays in 2025. He has a 2.1 bWAR through Aug. 16, which is already the third best single-season mark of his career. A spark has been provided offensively with 15 extra-base hits in 248 plate appearances with nine stolen bases.
Two of those extra-base hits came in the form of home runs on Saturday afternoon. Against the Texas Rangers, who are clinging to playoff hopes, Straw hit two home runs over the left field wall. It was his third and fourth long balls of the campaign, which ties a career high.
The unexpected power showcase is just the latest achievement in what started as an awkward situation but has turned into a beautiful partnership. Straw is an excellent reserve outfielder, providing an impact with both his bat at points and consistently with his glove.
It is hard to envision where the team would be without him given how many injuries they have endured. Varsho, George Springer and Anthony Santander have all spent time on the injured list in 2025, pushing Straw into a bigger than anticipated role that he has handled incredibly well.