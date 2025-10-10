Blue Jays Veteran Named Top 10 Starting Pitcher in Upcoming Free Agency Class
The Toronto Blue Jays remain in the race for a World Series title following a victory over the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series. Next up for them is either the Seattle Mariners or the Detroit Tigers, as the two teams are deadlocked in a 2-2 series. The Blue Jays will take their shot at the winner, and if all goes well, lock their spot into a World Series appearance.
The other big piece of work to handle will be the offseason and how they want to format their roster following this upcoming postseason. If they come up short, maybe they want to add more to their positions of need, and if they are able to win it all, they will have to find ways to retain their best talent. One of their starting pitchers is set to hit the market and was named a top 10 option at the position by Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly.
Which Blue Jays Pitcher Was Ranked Among the Top 10 Upcoming Free Agents?
The Toronto pitcher named to the list by Kelly was Chris Bassitt, who has put together a solid season in what could be his last year with the Blue Jays following the expiration of his previous deal. Here is what Kelly had to say regarding why Bassitt made the list of the top starting pitcher free agents:
"Chris Bassit bounced back from a disappointing 2024 season to put together a strong final season of his three-year, $63 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays."
"Because Bassitt will turn 37 in February, he may be limited to a one-year deal at this stage of his career. But there will be teams happy to pay him handsomely for a year. He's logged 170 or more innings in four consecutive seasons, and because he has already received a qualifying offer previously, the Blue Jays can't give him one again this winter. So unlike some of the other names on this list, any team who signs Bassitt won't have to give up draft-pick compensation to sign him."
"One would think the AL East Champion Blue Jays would be at the front of the line for Bassitt this offseason, but there will definitely be a bunch of other teams interested in him."
Age is certainly a concern, given he is already entering the later years of his career, but his production has allowed him to remain a top option around the league. Following a tough 2024 campaign, he returned to form in 2025 with a strong 3.96 ERA and 1.327 WHIP.
Toronto should be looking to keep him around, no doubt, as he has been a crucial contributor for the team in one of their best seasons as of late, and should be able to be retained on a reasonable contract, which makes him all the more valuable as an asset.