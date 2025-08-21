Blue Jays Well Represented in Newest Top 100 MLB Prospect Rankings
The Toronto Blue Jays have done a wonderful job of getting things on track with their Major League roster, looking like bona fide World Series contenders with how well they are playing.
Credit also needs to be given to the front office and scouting department for the job they have done upgrading the farm system. The organizational depth has been improved in recent years, and the top of their rankings features perfect balance. There are currently five positional players and five pitchers ranked in the top 10.
Some of those prospects look to be truly elite. Based on the newest top 100 rankings revealed by Kiley McDaniel of ESPN, the Blue Jays' future is in great hands. They currently have four players ranked in the top 100.
Blue Jays Have Four Players Ranked As Top 100 Prospects
Shortstop Arjun Nimmala and right-handed pitcher Trey Yesavage are ranked Nos. 34 and 35. They landed in the 50 FV tier as some of the best young players in baseball and are the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked players in the organization. Toronto used first-round picks in the 2023 and 2024 MLB Draft on them.
Nimmala, who doesn’t turn 20 years old until October, possesses some incredible power potential for a player at his position. He has been challenged at High-A Vancouver this year but the potential is there. He has hit 13 home runs, 27 doubles and three triples.
Yesavage is on the verge of an MLB promotion. He has flew through the team’s minor league system after three dominant collegiate campaigns with East Carolina. Starting the year at Single-A Dunedin, he has made stops at Vancouver and Double-A New Hampshire and is now with Triple-A Buffalo. There is a chance he is added to the Big League roster down the stretch as an addition to the bullpen.
Joining those two in the top 100 are shortstop JoJo Parker and left-handed pitcher Ricky Tiedemann. Parker was the team’s first-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, while Tiedemann is recovering from Tommy John surgery. He is almost back to the mound.
Just missing out on the top 100 rankings was left-handed pitcher Johnny King. He was listed as one of 10 players in contention who weren’t part of the preseason top 200. Also featured on the list was Khal Stephen, coming in at No. 60. He is now with the Cleveland Guardians after being traded straight up for Shane Bieber ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
This is a deep and talented farm system that is going to help the Blue Jays sustain success on the field for years to come.