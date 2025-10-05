Blue Jays, Yankees Release Starting Lineups Before AL Division Series Game 2
The Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees are set for Game 2 of their American League Divisional Series at Rogers Centre, on Sunday.
Toronto won Game 1, 10-1, in their 2025 postseason debut. The Yankees are desperate to make sure the series is even when the two teams go to Yankee Stadium on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a win on Sunday puts the Blue Jays in control of the series at 2-0, with just one more win needed to advance to the AL Championship Series.
Both teams set their starting lineups before Sunday’s game.
Toronto Blue Jays Lineup
DH George Springer
LF Davis Schneider
1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
C Alejandro Kirk
CF Daulton Varsho
3B Ernie Clement
2B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
SS Andres Gimenez
RF Myles Straw
With left-hander Max Fried on the mound for the Yankees, the Blue Jays are flipping out the left-handed hitters they used in Saturday’s win — right fielder Nathan Lukes, third baseman Addison Barger and left fielder Anthony Santander, the last of which is a switch-hitter. The trio combined for four hits in the victory.
Blue Jays starter: RHP Trey Yesavage (1-0, 3.21 in regular season)
This is the rookie’s postseason debut, and he’ll face a potent Yankees lineup that has not faced him in person and is smarting from their awful Game 1 at the plate.
New York Yankees Lineup
CF Trent Grisham
RF Aaron Judge
LF Cody Bellinger
1B Ben Rice
DH Giancarlo Stanton
2B Jazz Chisholm Jr.
3B Ryan McMahon
SS Anthony Volpe
C Austin Wells
The Yankees will use the same lineup from Game 1 against Yesavage. New York managed six hits off the Blue Jays on Saturday, with Volpe scoring the only run.
Yankees starter: LHP Max Fried (0-0, 0.00 in postseason)
The postseason is nothing new to Fried. He went to the playoffs seven straight seasons as part of Atlanta’s pitching staff and won a World Series ring in 2021. Sunday will be his 14th postseason start. He is 2-5 with a 4.66 ERA in 21 total postseason games. He has 72 strikeouts in 73.1 innings.
Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees Game 2 Information
Game Day: Sunday, Oct. 5
Game Time: 4:08 p.m. ET
Watch: FS1/FOX Deportes (national broadcast)
Listen: Sportsnet/SN590, SN APP (Blue Jays)
Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto
American League Division Series
(best-of-5)
New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Game 1: Toronto 10, New York 1 (Blue Jays lead series, 1-0)
Game 2: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays, 4:08 PM ET Sunday, FS1/FOX Deportes
Game 3: Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees, 8:08 PM ET Tuesday, FS1/FOX Deportes
Game 4: Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees, 7:08 PM ET Wednesday, FS1/FOX Deportes (if necessary)
Game 5: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays, 8:08 PM ET Friday, FOX/FOX Deportes (if necessary)
Note: Carriers and times are subject to change.