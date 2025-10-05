Inside The Blue Jays

Blue Jays, Yankees Release Starting Lineups Before AL Division Series Game 2

The Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees have set their lineups for the second game of their AL Division Series.

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4) reacts as he runs the bases on his two run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning at Rogers Centre.
The Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees are set for Game 2 of their American League Divisional Series at Rogers Centre, on Sunday.

Toronto won Game 1, 10-1, in their 2025 postseason debut. The Yankees are desperate to make sure the series is even when the two teams go to Yankee Stadium on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a win on Sunday puts the Blue Jays in control of the series at 2-0, with just one more win needed to advance to the AL Championship Series.

Both teams set their starting lineups before Sunday’s game.

Toronto Blue Jays Lineup

DH George Springer

LF Davis Schneider

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

C Alejandro Kirk

CF Daulton Varsho

3B Ernie Clement

2B Isiah Kiner-Falefa

SS Andres Gimenez

RF Myles Straw

With left-hander Max Fried on the mound for the Yankees, the Blue Jays are flipping out the left-handed hitters they used in Saturday’s win — right fielder Nathan Lukes, third baseman Addison Barger and left fielder Anthony Santander, the last of which is a switch-hitter. The trio combined for four hits in the victory.

Blue Jays starter: RHP Trey Yesavage (1-0, 3.21 in regular season)

This is the rookie’s postseason debut, and he’ll face a potent Yankees lineup that has not faced him in person and is smarting from their awful Game 1 at the plate.

New York Yankees Lineup

CF Trent Grisham

RF Aaron Judge

LF Cody Bellinger

1B Ben Rice

DH Giancarlo Stanton

2B Jazz Chisholm Jr.

3B Ryan McMahon

SS Anthony Volpe

C Austin Wells

The Yankees will use the same lineup from Game 1 against Yesavage. New York managed six hits off the Blue Jays on Saturday, with Volpe scoring the only run.

Yankees starter: LHP Max Fried (0-0, 0.00 in postseason)

The postseason is nothing new to Fried. He went to the playoffs seven straight seasons as part of Atlanta’s pitching staff and won a World Series ring in 2021. Sunday will be his 14th postseason start. He is 2-5 with a 4.66 ERA in 21 total postseason games. He has 72 strikeouts in 73.1 innings.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees Game 2 Information

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits a RBI sacrifice fly
Game Day: Sunday, Oct. 5

Game Time: 4:08 p.m. ET

Watch: FS1/FOX Deportes (national broadcast)

Listen: Sportsnet/SN590, SN APP (Blue Jays)

Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto

American League Division Series

(best-of-5)

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Game 1: Toronto 10, New York 1 (Blue Jays lead series, 1-0)

Game 2: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays, 4:08 PM ET Sunday, FS1/FOX Deportes

Game 3: Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees, 8:08 PM ET Tuesday, FS1/FOX Deportes

Game 4: Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees, 7:08 PM ET Wednesday, FS1/FOX Deportes (if necessary)

Game 5: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays, 8:08 PM ET Friday, FOX/FOX Deportes (if necessary)

Note: Carriers and times are subject to change.

Published
