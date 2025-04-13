Bounce Back Campaign From Former All-Star Has Sparked Blue Jays This Season
With the American League East shaping up to be as challenging as many thought, the Toronto Blue Jays are looking to keep pace early on.
While the season has been a little choppy so far for the Blue Jays, this is clearly a talented team that is going to be fighting for a playoff spot in the AL.
Recently, the team was able to convince Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to sign a long-term contract, keeping him in Toronto for perhaps the rest of his career.
This was a significant moment for the team, as his looming free agency was going to be a topic of discussion and distraction throughout the year.
Now, both Guerrero and the Blue Jays can focus on winning.
While the slugger is off to a strong start, he isn’t the only member of the team performing well.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently spoke about the bounce back season from George Springer as one of the biggest surprises early on.
“A rejuvenated George Springer is certainly one of them. It looked in 2023 and 2024 like he was aging out of stardom, but right now he boasts an MLB-leading .400 average and is pacing the team with 10 runs batted in.”
So far, the 35-year-old former All-Star has been tearing it up this year for Toronto, slashing .400/.462/.644 with two home runs and 10 RBI.
After a strong campaign in 2022, the last couple of years for Springer haven’t been great. As the slugger has gotten older, there was a noticeable dip in his power, with his slugging percentage dropping to under .400 last season.
Due to consecutive down years and his age, it was easy to figure that his best days were behind him.
However, the 2025 version of Springer looks excellent and like he’s got a lot left in the tank.
If he can perform like he did a couple of years ago, this Blue Jays lineup is going to be scary.
Bo Bichette is having a bounce back showing to go along with the usually steady Guerrero. Bichette performing better after a bad 2024 campaign has also helped the offense.
When everyone is healthy and firing on all cylinders, the lineup for Toronto has the potential to be excellent.
Even though this type of production from the 35-year-old outfielder couldn’t have been expected, it is certainly a big reason why the team is off to a nice start.
Hopefully, the former All-Star can continue his resurgence this season for Toronto.