Max Scherzer Shares Former Blue Jays Teammate’s Disgusting Habit

Ever since Max Scherzer re-signed with the Toronto Blue Jays, he’s been in the mood to share.

Recently, he revealed the true story of the “coin-flip” game to Blue Jays Today. Turns out it was an inside job with Cleveland catcher Austin Hedges, a former teammate in Texas, and not him trying to make fun of home plate umpire C.B. Bucknor.

Now, he’s revealing former starting pitcher Chris Bassitt’s rather gross habit. He talked about it during an appearance on Foul Territory with former Major League catcher A.J. Pierzynski.

Max Scherzer Reveals Teammate’s Disgusting Habit

Chris Bassitt says he doesn't wear shower shoes, and Max Scherzer said the Blue Jays had different incentives to try and get him to wear them but it didn't work.



Scherzer said Bassitt didn't get athlete's foot but "we were trying to give it to him." 😂 pic.twitter.com/nq2MEFhTyS — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 18, 2026

Pierzynski teed it up. Turns out he had interviewed Bassitt recently. Bassitt is now with the Baltimore Orioles. During the interview, he learned that Bassitt doesn’t wear shower shoes in the clubhouse shower. Most players do that to avoid fungus or other potential health issues.

Scherzer knew that. But he also said that while and Bassitt were teammates with the New York Mets that Bassitt wore shower shoes. That was just a few years ago. So, this is a new habit. Scherzer remember when he first showed up with the Blue Jays last year and saw Bassitt not wearing them.

“I came over here and I was like, ‘What are you doing? You’re not wearing shower shoes? That’s disgusting.’”

Apparently, that was mind-blowing to Scherzer. He and his teammates tried to help.

“We had different ways to try to incentivize him to put on shower shoes and failed,” he said.

So, finally, Scherzer and his teammates tried to do what most teammates would try to do in that situation — they tried to give him a fungus.

“We were trying to give it to him,” he said, before saying that Bassitt never had issues with his feet last season.

The 41-year-old signed a one-year, incentive-laded deal with the Blue Jays earlier this month and has already made two starts. He has thrown 8.2 inning and hasn’t allowed a run. He’s given up two hits and three walks against six strikeouts. He’s also thrown more than 50 pitches in each start, a high load for a pitcher who didn’t join spring training until midway through camp.

The three-time Cy Young winner has embraced the city and so has his family. When he re-signed, his wife revealed a letter that their daughter wrote that she wanted to send to the Blue Jays asking them to re-sign her dad. He also admitted he grew fond of the franchise last season as he helped it win an American League pennant for the first time since 1993.