Free Agent Signing Has Been Biggest Failure for Blue Jays This Season
As the Toronto Blue Jays get closer to securing the American League East title, they are also trying to earn home-field advantage in the AL. While it will be one goal at a time for the Blue Jays, they have to be pleased with how the season has gone so far.
With making the playoffs being inevitable at this point, Toronto will be hoping to find some success in October that has eluded them in recent visits. This summer, the team was aggressive at the trade deadline.
It became very apparent that they had a real chance to compete and win in the AL, and they certainly went for it.
The acquisition of Shane Bieber was a game-changer for the franchise. The former AL Cy Young award winner has performed well since coming back from Tommy John surgery and has looked like an ace.
Trading for the right-hander was certainly a risk for the team, considering he hadn't yet pitched in the Majors this year, but that has proven to be a good move.
With an improved starting rotation and arguably the best lineup in the AL, Toronto is hopeful to have success in the playoffs. However, they do have a looming issue with a player who needs to perform.
Bradford Doolittle of ESPN recently wrote about the biggest failure for the Blue Jays this season being their closer, Jeff Hoffman.
Hoffman’s Struggles Are Major Concern
It was certainly a busy winter for Toronto, which was able to bring in some notable names to help push the franchise forward. Despite their success this year, it really hasn’t been because of what some of those free agent signings have accomplished.
Hoffman was signed to be the closer for the team after having some success in the role with the Philadelphia Phillies in recent campaigns. So far this season, the results have been mixed, and overall, the numbers aren't strong.
The right-hander has totaled a 9-7 record, 30 saves, seven blown saves, and a 4.64 ERA. The win-loss record for Hoffman is pretty wild, but it shows some of his struggles late in games.
As the Blue Jays prepare for October, they are going to need Hoffman to be better. It is key to have a strong bullpen in the playoffs, and that is certainly an area of weakness for Toronto.
While it hasn’t hurt them too much during the regular season, it is a different ball game in the postseason.