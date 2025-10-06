Historic Day Helps Blue Jays Beat Yankees to Take Commanding Lead in ALDS
If there were any questions going into this series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees who were the rightful kings of the American League East consider them answered. The Blue Jays have not only taken a 2-0 lead in the AL Divisional Series, but have done it in a truly demolishing fashion.
Sometimes there is concern when a team has an entire week off with how they might perform when stepping back onto the field. Well the ballclub was more than ready to take on the Yankees (who the Blue Jays had already beaten in six of their last seven matchups this year). The series opener started with a10-1 beatdown which was then followed up by a 13-7 victory as the Blue Jays took a 2-0 lead in the ALDS.
A Strong Showcase at Rogers Centre
By the time the fourth inning was finished it looked like the Blue Jays were going to put up 25 runs by the end of the day while limiting the Yankees not only scoreless, but hitless, thanks in part to rookie pitching sensation Trey Yesavage.
In just his fourth career start — and first of the postseason — he permanently etched himself into the Blue Jays postseason record books. He walked off of the mound with 11 strikeouts to take the top of the list above David Price, Dave Stieb and Juan Guzman, all of which had struck out eight batters in a playoff game.
The 22-year-old notched his first playoff win and the second of his young career with a nearly perfect outing. His only blemish was a walk, but nobody could recall who or when after a performance like that.
It wasn't just the defense that had a strong start as it was 11-0 by the time the fourth came to a close. The fourth was a monstrous offensive showing led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with the first grand slam in Blue Jays postseason history. But, he wasn't the only one hitting dingers all day.
George Springer got in on the action in the fifth inning and hit his 20th career postseason home run which gave him the fifth-most in MLB history. Daulton Varsho got the last one of the day when the Blue Jays went up 13-0.
After letting Toronto score 20 consecutive runs between these first two losses (first time in MLB history) the Yankees showed signs of life and gave Blue Jays fans a scare. New York had a five-run seventh inning which made the game a little bit more interesting, but it wasn't enough.
Now the Blue Jays will be headed to New York where they will try to come up with a lucrative sweep over the once mighty Yankees. It looks like the question isn't who will stop them, but who can?
American League Division Series
(best-of-5)
New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Game 1: Toronto 10, New York 1
Game 2: Toronto 13, New York 7 (Blue Jays lead series, 2-0)
Game 3: Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees, 8:08 PM ET Tuesday, FS1/FOX Deportes
Game 4: Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees, 7:08 PM ET Wednesday, FS1/FOX Deportes (if necessary)
Game 5: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays, 8:08 PM ET Friday, FOX/FOX Deportes (if necessary)
Note: Carriers and times are subject to change.