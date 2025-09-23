Trey Yesavage Has One Devastating Pitch That Could Help Blue Jays Dominate October
The Toronto Blue Jays made a bold decision when they called up their top pitching prospect, Trey Yesavage, to make his MLB debut last week against the Tampa Bay Rays.
After blowing away the competition at four minor league levels, it made all the sense in the world to see what the 2024 first-round pick could do at the Major League level. If his debut was a sign of things to come, the Blue Jays have a future star on their hands.
He dominated the Rays, throwing five innings and allowing one run on three hits and two walks. It was a historic outing, striking out nine, the most in a debut in Toronto franchise history. Alas, he learned how quickly life can be as a Big Leaguer in his next start.
Taking the mound against the Kansas City Royals, he faced a little more difficulty. He started the game with three shutout innings but surrendered a two-RBI single in the bottom of the fourth. In the bottom of the fifth, two more runs came across against him.
Yesavage finished his second start facing 20 batters, just as he did in Game 1. But he surrendered four earned runs on five hits and three walks. Arguably, the biggest takeaway was that he struck out only two batters.
Trey Yesavage Has Elite Splitter To Dominant Opponents
It will be interesting to see how the Blue Jays deploy him the rest of the way. Did he do enough to warrant a spot in the starting rotation in the postseason? Or will John Schneider opt to use him as a relief pitcher?
Whatever role he is asked to fill, you can be sure he will make an impact. Yesavage looks to already have one of the nastiest offerings in baseball with his splitter. He was generating swings and misses at an eye-popping rate. It is all the more impressive when remembering it was his MLB debut.
“Yesavage got 11 misses on 14 splitter swings in his debut, which was merely the third-highest whiff rate in any game this year against a splitter with at least 10 swings, and remember: it was his first game,” wrote Mike Petriello of MLB.com.
Already armed with a fastball that touches 96 mph, his arsenal is only just developing. Already in possession of a wipeout pitch, his production should only continue improving as he gains more Major League experience.
Trusting someone as green as Yesavage would certainly be a risk. But he will have one more chance to showcase what he has for the coaching staff ahead of the playoffs. At the very least, he should be on the postseason roster as a potential swingman. With the rotation looking full, a multi-inning role out of the bullpen could certainly be where he fits in.