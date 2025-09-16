Blue Jays Can Breath Sigh of Relief With Latest Bo Bichette Injury Update
The Toronto Blue Jays and their entire fan base collectively held their breath when they saw star shortstop Bo Bichette hobble off the field against the New York Yankees on Sept. 6 when attempting to slide into home plate.
No one knew what the severity of the injury was at the time, but the scene certainly wasn’t pretty. Alas, everything changed when Bichette returned to the field after a lengthy rain delay. It seemed that there was no serious damage done, but that was the last time he took the field.
Eventually, it was revealed that he was dealing with a sprained left knee. It wasn’t expected to keep him sidelined for the duration of the season, but a second opinion was being gathered to make sure. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the diagnosis of that second opinion is positive.
His source shared that recovery for the knee sprain he has suffered is of the short-term variety. Rest and rehabilitation are expected to be enough for him to heal and recover. There remains a chance that Bichette will be able to get healthy enough to return to the field to participate in the postseason.
It will be interesting to see how the Blue Jays handle that once they get there. If Bichette is hampered in any fashion, his on-field performance could be negatively impacted. Defensively, a knee sprain could have the biggest detrimental effect.
How Can Blue Jays Replace Bo Bichette?
That is already the weakest part of his game. Based on most metrics, he is the least impactful defensive shortstop in the MLB. His numbers place him near the bottom of the league regardless of position. If his mobility is limited in any way, those numbers could worsen.
Could Bichette be deployed as the designated hitter upon his return? It would be something for manager John Schneider to consider, especially since he has the personnel to cover things defensively. Andres Gimenez is a Gold Glove winner at second base and has filled in admirably at shortstop. Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ernie Clement are also versatile pieces who can fill in the gaps.
What Toronto really needs from Bichette is his bat. After an abysmal 2024 campaign that was marred by injuries and effectiveness when he was on the field, he has bounced back in a major way. Despite not playing in over a week, he still leads the MLB with 181 hits and 44 doubles.
He has produced a .311/.357/.483 slash line with 18 home runs and 94 RBI. That production is enough to warrant long-term contract offers this offseason in free agency. But it would certainly help his case if he were able to get back on the field and help propel the Blue Jays on a deep postseason run.