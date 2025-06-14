Max Scherzer Continues Path Back to Toronto Blue Jays with Injury Rehab Start
Max Scherzer made his first injury rehab start for the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.
It was a game that was streamed for free on MiLB.TV so it drew plenty of interest, with the most scrutiny coming from Blue Jays fans hopeful that Scherzer can return to bolster the Toronto rotation soon.
The pitch count was as important as the actual performance, and the right-hander threw 56 pitches, 39 of which were strikes. In a recent simulated game, he threw 50 pitches. It likely means that the 40-year-old needs at least one more rehab start before he could be ready to return to Toronto.
As for the numbers, he pitched 4.1 innings. He gave up four hits, two runs (both earned) and no walks. He struck out four. One of the runs scored on a home run he allowed in the second inning.
The Blue Jays had hoped that Scherzer would be a vital backstop to their rotation. The expectation was not that he would be an ace but be a third or fourth starter behind Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios and Chris Bassitt.
But Toronto put him on the 15-day injured list on March 30 after his season debut with right thumb inflammation.
In his first game he lasted just three innings, giving up three hits and two runs while striking out one.
It’s just the latest injury for the future Baseball Hall of Famer, as he went through two injury-riddled seasons with the Texas Rangers, though he did return to help them win a World Series in 2023.
But the right teres major muscle injury he suffered in late 2023 led to a herniated disc, which led to other setbacks in 2024, including a pinched nerve that forced Scherzer to change his arm angle so he could pitch effectively.
The 18-year veteran has a career 3.16 ERA across 2,881 innings in 467 games (458 starts) with 3,408 strikeouts and a 133 ERA+. He’s also won three Cy Young Awards and two World Series rings, with the other coming with the Washington Nationals in 2019.
