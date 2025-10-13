Nathan Lukes' Immediate Impact Allows Blue Jays to Overcome Slow Start in Game 2
The Toronto Blue Jays had the wind knocked out of them in the opener of the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners.
The Mariners pulled off a surprising result in Game 1 at the Rogers Centre after allowing only one run on the first pitch of the contest. After that, they only allowed one batter to reach base and did enough at the plate to come away with a 1-0 series lead.
The Blue Jays needed to respond on offense in Game 2. After only scoring one run on Sunday, the team had to get things rolling early against Logan Gilbert with their inexperienced youngster in Trey Yesavage on the mound.
And when Toronto found themselves in an early deficit after Yesavage gave up a three-run homer in the top of the first inning, it became even more important for their star-studded lineup to respond with a good showing at the plate.
Thankfully that happened. And it was led by Nathan Lukes.
Nathan Lukes Has Early Impact
After he missed most of the game on Sunday after bouncing a ball off of his right knee, it was clear that he was missed at the top of the order. Fortunately for both Lukes and the Blue Jays, he was able to play on Monday and immediately made his presence felt.
Once again, things started with George Springer as the leadoff man. He made franchise history with a leadoff homer in Game 1, and in Game 2, he followed that up with a double. And with Lukes set to follow, getting on the board quickly was a must.
Lukes hit a slow ground ball to first baseman Josh Naylor. But what looked like an easy out turned into an error that allowed Springer to score to make things 3-1. Three batters later, Alejandro Kirk hit a single that scored Lukes and put the Blue Jays only down one going into the top of the second.
The outfielder's next at-bat produced a similar result. With Ernie Clement and Springer both on base, Lukes hit a single out that tied the game up at three runs apiece.
Toronto needed to get their momentum back rolling in a major way, and so far, it has been Lukes who has led the charge in that regard. After the Blue Jays went down 3-0 early with a young pitcher on the mound, it was the offense who quickly responded and allowed Yesavage to settle back in.
This is going to be a good one to watch as the Blue Jays try to tie things up before heading out west.