One Player Surprisingly Putting Up All-Star Numbers for Blue Jays in Postseason
The Toronto Blue Jays are in a fight for the American League Pennant with the Seattle Mariners. The Jays surprisingly forced a game seven after quickly falling behind 2-0 in the AL Championship Series.
Their offense was lagging, which was out of character for the AL East champions; nevertheless, the Jays are one win away from the World Series.
Toronto's path to this point started off in a dominating fashion. They handled the New York Yankees 3-1 in the divisional series after outscoring them 34-19. The Mariners series started slow, but in games three and four the Jays scored a combined 21 runs.
It isn't out of character for the Blue Jays to have multiple players who have come through in a big way in these playoffs, but arguably one has been more consistent than the rest, and it is their third baseman-Ernie Clement.
Clement hasn't hit bombs, but he has continually had hit after hit and at the most needed times in the games. The Jays craved someone to constantly step up to the plate and make contact- he has done that and then some.
Clement in October
Clement's name is plastered all over the top of the MLB postseason leaders (at any position) when swinging a bat-
- 17 Total Hits (second)
- 10 Runs (tied for second)
- 1 Triple (tied for first)
- 3 Doubles (tied for sixth)
- 1.121 OPS (fifth)
- .658 Slugging Percentage (sixth)
- .463 On-Base Percentage (sixth)
- .447 Batting Average (fourth)
- 7 RBI (tied for ninth)
The offensive side of the ball is not the only aspect of his game that is shining in these playoffs, but also playing third base. Clement is 1-of-9 to have a perfect fielding percentage, he sits in the top 10 with assists (five) and he's tied for third in putouts (six) to complement a 2.41 range factor (seventh).
Timely Hits in Mariners Series
Game three wasn't an elimination game for the Jays, but it was definitely a must-win. Had the ballclub lost, they would have been looking at a 3-0 deficit, and their World Series dream would have been all but dead. The Jays ended up coming out on top in a dominating 13-4 fashion, but it didn't start off that way.
The game actually started eerily similar as the Jays quickly found themselves in a hole after a two-run homer in the first, but it didn't last long. The leadoff man in the third had a nice double into left field. The following batter for the Jays hit a near 400-foot bomb to tie the game up.
In a win-or-go-home game six just last night, Clement went 2-for-3 to complement five total bases, a double, a triple, and a drawn walk. The Jays went on to win the game 6-2 to force a game seven.
Clement has been vital to the success of the Blue Jays in these playoffs, but especially down the stretch. Now it is time to see what he will do in a winner-take-all game seven tonight at Rogers Centre.