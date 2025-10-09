Ernie Clement Has Become Blue Jays' X-Factor After Dominant ALDS Performance
Going into their American League Division Series against the New York Yankees, the Toronto Blue Jays had a lineup that everyone knew was going to put up runs.
Against the Yankees, the top of the lineup set the tone and delivered in a series-clinching Game 4 win on Wednesday night. The top three in the lineup -- George Springer, Nathan Lukes and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. -- combined for four hits and all five RBIs.
The bottom of the lineup in the postseason can be key in turning it over to the top, and one player who did that in the series for the Blue Jays was Ernie Clement. In Toronto's win on Wednesday, he had a pair of hits and scored two runs, which capped off a series where the infielder broke out.
Ernie Clement Had Big Breakout Against Yankees
During the regular season, Clement played in 157 games for manager John Schneider. He had nine home runs, 50 RBIs and 83 runs scored. He slashed .277/.313/.398 for the American League East Division winners. But against New York, the 29-year-old broke in a big way.
He went 9-for-14 in the series with a home run, five RBIs and slash line of .643/.625/.929. He was causing problems on the bases with his aggressive base running, which put more pressure on the Yankees' defense to avoid making mistakes. And when they did make them, Toronto took full advantage.
“I think Ernie Clement has kind of made everyone aware of how good he is,” Schneider said. “Ernie had an unbelievable first postseason series for a guy that has been through it a little bit. I think he kind of epitomizes what we are in terms of how we play. So I'm thrilled for him.”
Clement looked like a seasoned postseason veteran in the four-game series against New York. He was a perfect 4-for-4 in Tuesday’s Game 3 loss. His RBI single in the third inning scored Guerrero, where he looked like Superman with his diving slide into home plate.
Toronto has a deep lineup, arguably the deepest of the teams left in the playoffs. If Clement can continue to produce in the American League Championship Series against either the Detroit Tigers or Seattle Mariners beginning on Sunday, the Blue Jays are going to be difficult to beat.
Toronto fans knew going into the series how good Clement was; now the rest of baseball is finding out on a big stage.