Return of Dalton Varsho Has Helped Blue Jays Offense Reach Expectations
It has been a season of ups and downs so far for the Toronto Blue Jays, who are trying to find their identity.
Coming into the year, the Blue Jays had hopes of being a contender in the American League East.
Even though the division as a whole hasn’t lived up to expectations, Toronto has been hovering around the .500 mark and is very much in the mix in the AL.
So far this campaign, the Blue Jays have struggled for the most part on offense, but the team is starting to break out of their funk in May.
To begin the season, Toronto was underachieving offensively. Their newly extended star, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., wasn’t performing up to his normal level. Furthermore, the new additions of Anthony Santander and Andres Gimenez got off to poor starts.
Despite the pitching staff doing well early on, they were unable to capitalize on it with the offense struggling.
Why Has the Blue Jays Offense Turned Around in May?
One of the main reasons for the turn around for Toronto’s offense has been the return of Dalon Varsho. The talented center fielder is one of the best defenders in the game, which has helped improve the Blue Jays in that area.
However, it has been his production at the plate that has made a massive difference. Varsho has never been a great overall hitter, but he has always had some power.
Over the last three seasons, he has totaled 67 home runs during that span, with 27 being his career-high in 2022.
So far, that power has been a significant boost to the lineup for Toronto. In May, he slashed .216/.225/.649 with five home runs and 11 RBI.
Even though this is a team that has Guerrero and Santander, hitting the ball out of the ballpark has been a bit of an issue.
With a healthy Varsho back in the lineup, the unit all of a sudden is looking a lot better.
The Blue Jays are a team that is going to have to make some tough decisions in the coming months about the direction of the team. Locking up Guerrero to a long-term deal was critical for the future success of the franchise, but if they can’t contend this campaign, they shouldn’t try to force it.
With some impending free agents at the end of the season, trading those assets might make sense.
However, if Varsho can continue to bring a spark offensively, the team might be able to go on a run.