Would This Season Be a Failure if Blue Jays Miss Postseason Yet Again?
It has been a disappointing stretch of late for the Toronto Blue Jays, who find themselves in a tough spot a little over a month into the season.
Coming into the year, the Blue Jays had the belief that after a strong winter, they would be able to compete in the American League East.
To begin the year, it appeared that might be the case. However, the team has struggled quite a bit of late and is going in the wrong direction.
Toronto isn't shy about spending money as shown this winter, but some of the new additions especially have struggled.
Now, with the franchise struggling to win games, it puts them in a tricky spot when trying to figure out their outlook going forward.
Are the Blue Jays a Contender or a Pretender?
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently wrote about some of the concerns for the Blue Jays this season and the direction of the franchise going forward.
“The storyline of Guerrero's future is no longer hanging over the Blue Jays, but they could still wind up at a crossroads organizationally if this season doesn't produce a playoff appearance.”
After locking up their superstar Vladimir Guererro Jr. to a long-term deal, it appeared that things were going to be heading in the right direction for the franchise.
Signing their superstar long-term might result in success in the long haul, but it hasn’t translated to success in 2025 just yet.
However, due to that decision, it felt like Toronto was focused on winning now, but results on the field haven’t followed.
So far, new additions like Andres Gimenez, Anthony Santander, and Max Scherzer have either struggled or been hurt. Furthermore, the lineup overall has been a massive disappointment considering the type of talent they have.
Now, with the team under .500, the franchise is going to have to think about what the plan is going forward.
Luckily, Guerrero is here to stay, and they don’t have to worry about that this winter. However, a couple of other key players are set to hit free agency this winter, and with the team not looking like a contender as of now, being a seller at the deadline might be the best course of action.
If that is the direction the team decides to go in, they could stockpile some good young prospects and use their resources to try to pair some more talent with their slugger in free agency.
Fortunately, the team does have the assets to avoid what some small market teams have to go through in terms of rebuilding. However, this campaign would be a significant disappointment if they end up being sellers.