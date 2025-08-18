Shane Bieber Returns to Blue Jays Rotation Friday After Injury Layoff
The Toronto Blue Jays made a big move at the trade deadline to acquire former Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber from the Cleveland Guardians. The hiccup with this trade was that he hadn't seen the mound in a major league game since the beginning of last season. He was forced to the injured list after needing Tommy John surgery, but he is finally ready to come back.
Mitch Bannon, a Jays reporter for the Athletic, stated that Bieber is going to be an active member of the roster and that John Schneider said he will be the starter for the Blue Jays game on Friday against the Miami Marlins in Florida.
Bieber Since Going on Rehab Assignment
Bieber started his rehab assignment back in July for the Guardians a couple weeks before he was traded. He spent two games in the rookie league where he only pitched four innings before they moved him up to A+ for another start and he went three solid innings. Bieber was with Double-A Akron before the trade where he went four full innings and posted a 2.25 ERA with seven strikeouts.
Once the righty joined the Blue Jays organization it was time to do his rehab with Triple-A Buffalo. Bieber has made three starts under the watchful eye of the Jays where he has gone 1-1 with a 2.04 ERA and after his most recent start on the 15th it is safe to say his arm is ready for the big leagues again. He went seven full scoreless innings with no walks and four strikeouts.
The 30-year-old is about to throw his first pitch in the majors not in a Cleveland uniform. He made his debut back in 2018 and has yet to post a losing season. His "worst" record was a .500 year where he went 6-6 in 21 starts with a 3.80 ERA in the 2023 season. In his career, he has posted a 62-32 record with a 3.22 ERA and is closing in on 1000 strikeouts.
The now No.3 team in baseball will only get better with the addition of Bieber to the starting rotation, which is seemingly their weakest link. Their offense continues to get better and better as they climb the ranks of the majors. The Jays are coming off an impressive stretch of series victories at home against the Chicago Cubs and the Texas Rangers before they start this road trip.