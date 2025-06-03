Star Blue Jays Pitcher Joins Elite Baseball History With Standout Month
The Toronto Blue Jays will learn a lot about their season hopes in the next two weeks.
They sit on the cusp of the American League Wild Card spot, just one game back, but the Blue Jays haven’t put together a body of work that makes them contenders just yet.
Their recent four-game sweep of the Athletics fueled some momentum, but there’s not enough consistency.
Toronto’s offense was quietly second in the league in May with a 124 wRC+, but the season trend has been an improvement at the cost of strengths elsewhere, typically pitching.
However, that unit improved alongside the offense in May, jumping from a 4.64 ERA in April to a 4.24 ERA, and their strikeout-to-walk rate went from 13.66% to 17%.
Those numbers aren’t good enough to contend in the postseason, but they are certainly in the right direction, and a lot of that is thanks to the stellar play of one starting pitcher who could be a difference-maker.
Blue Jays’ Pitcher Kevin Gausman Joins MLB History
Pitcher Kevin Gausman was sensational and stabilizing through May. He had a 2.81 ERA through 32 innings pitched, and his performance made history according to Codify Baseball.
Gausman joined Ray Sadecki, Bret Saberhagen, David Price, Hisashi Iwakuma, and Freddy Peralta as the only pitchers to record more than 33 strikeouts, one walk or fewer, and no hit batters or pitchers through one calendar month.
Gausman led starting pitchers with just one walk in May.
It’s a remarkable turnaround for the veteran who posted a 4.82 ERA through 28 innings pitched in April and is welcome in a rotation that’s been struggling to account for the absence of Max Scherzer.
He now carries a 3.82 ERA this season in 70.2 innings with 68 strikeouts to 14 walks—10 of which came in the month of April.
Should the Blue Jays falter in their next few series, Gausman may end up being a valuable trade piece.
Should Toronto manage to make a competitive run against the Phillies, Twins, and Cardinals, Gausman may end up being a big reason why.