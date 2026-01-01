Three All-Star Blue Jays Chasing Major Career Milestones in 2026

The Toronto Blue Jays enter 2026 with their heads held high, as they look to defend their American League champion status to get them back to the World Series. While the season didn't end the way they had hoped, it's a great motivator for everyone in the organization for 2026's campaign.

That being said, the Blue Jays' superstars are going to need to take charge again this season if they plan on defending their AL Champions title in the 2026 playoffs.

But before they get too ahead of themselves, there are several individual achievements a handful of players can reach before the regular season concludes. However, three All-Stars' potential achievements stand out from the rest as things to watch all season long.

1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr : 200 Career HRs

John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays' mega superstar in Vladimir Guerrero Jr, has brought tons of smiles to fans since arriving. Since 2021, Guerrero has found his groove in the league, becoming a five-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger and continues to climb the ranks in Blue Jays franchise history.

Entering 2026, Guerrero has smashed 183 career home runs, meaning he just needs 17 home runs to reach the 200-home-run club. Last season, Guerrero hit 23 home runs, which is less than what he did the two years prior, but he made up for it in postseason action.

Given that Guerrero is averaging 30 home runs in his career over a 162 game stretch, hitting 17 over the wall shouldn't be an issue for the perennial MVP candidate.

2. George Springer : 300 HRs, 1,500 Hits

Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The veteran outfielder/designated hitter for the Blue Jays in George Springer, has been a wonderful addition to this franchise over the years. Even with doubters saying he's past his prime, Springer smashed 32 home runs last season and helped elevate Toronto to the playoffs and the AL East title.

Entering 2026, Springer holds 293 career home runs and 1,480 career hits. Springer has hit seven home runs or more his entire career, so fans should expect a Springer 200 career home run celebration at some point this season.

Needing 20 hits to reach 1,500 on his career, 2026 could be a special year for the Silver Slugger.

3. Kevin Gausman: 2,000 Ks

Oct 31, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) reacts after striking out Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) in the first inning during game six of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Similar to Springer, Kevin Gausman is an elite veteran presence on this Blue Jays roster, as his 2025 campaign further proved he's got more left in the tank.

Entering 2025 with 1,954 career strikeouts, Gausman is 46 punch-outs shy of joining the 2,000 strikeouts club. Of active players, Gausman ranks sixth in strikeouts since both Charlie Morton and Clayton Kershaw have retired.

Projected for 170 strikeouts this season according to Baseball Reference, the Blue Jays veteran could be a huge piece as to why they're still the team to beat in the American League.

Recommended Articles