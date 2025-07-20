Surging Blue Jays Make Rare Franchise History with 8-6 Win over Giants
The Toronto Blue Jays are having a phenomenal season, and that continued on Sunday with an 8-6 win over the San Francisco Giants.
The win, punctuated by home runs from George Springer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Addison Barger and a decent start on the mound from Jose Berrios, was the team's 10th consecutive victory at the Rogers Centre.
That's good enough to tie a franchise record that the team set all the way back in 1985, and it's been instrumental in sustaining a run of strong play that has vaulted them to the top of the American League East division.
With the result of Sunday's New York Yankees game still pending, the Jays extended their lead over their rivals from the Bronx to 3.5 games.
The timing has been great, as New York has entered into a lengthy slump while Toronto has gotten hot.
It does not hurt, either, that four of these 10 wins came in a sweep of the Yankees from June 30 to July 3.
The Blue Jays have not just won these games consecutively, they've done so rather convincingly. The June 30 win over the Yankees by a 5-4 score was the last game in this streak to feature a one-run win.
The ensuing three over New York and all three this weekend against the Giants were by at least two.
Toronto's offense has been particularly lethal for opponents on the run, as they've put up a total of 65 runs for an average of 6.5 per game.
That strength has been a big boon for the Jays all year, as they have enjoyed a great homefield advantage at the Rogers Centre largely thanks to a prolific attack.
For the season, they rank second in all of MLB in home OPS with a mark of .800, only the Los Angeles Dodgers are higher at .824.
Toronto leads MLB in home batting average at .275, and sixth in home runs with 66.
That's largely been the story for the team all season, as a great offense and solid enough pitching has powered the team's most successful season in quite some time.
If they can keep it up, the Blue Jays can bring playoff baseball at a raucous Rogers Centre back as real World Series contenders rather than the just-happy-to-be-there club they've been in their past several playoff appearances.
There are few better playoff environments in MLB than the one in Ontario, and this year's Toronto squad looks poised to maximize that advantage.
