Surprise Toronto Blue Jays Star Says Clubhouse Culture Has Allowed Him To Thrive
It was another disappointing offseason for the Toronto Blue Jays when it came to landing a high-profile free agent.
After coming up short in the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes a year prior, they once again finished in the second tier in their pursuit of Juan Soto and Roki Sasaki.
When it came to the free agency of the coveted Japanese pitcher, the Blue Jays pushed their chips to the center of the table by taking on the $11 million contract of Myles Straw in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians to get $2 million in international bonus pool money.
While they weren't able to land Sasaki, what Straw has provided so far this season is better than they could have imagined after the former 12th-round pick spent the most of the 2024 campaign in Triple-A.
In fact, the outfielder is third on the team in bWAR, trailing only George Springer and Andres Giminez.
Straw is easily having the best offensive performance of his career right now, entering Wednesday's action with a .379/.419/.552 slash line and 181 OPS+ across his 13 games and 32 plate appearances.
And he attributes his hot start to the clubhouse culture that Toronto has in place.
"You're not walking on eggshells. When I was in spring, I felt like I've been here for a year or two already. Guys like Vladdy and Bo, the leaders, and even the relievers, the pitchers, everybody, just coming up and talking to me a lot helped. The whole comfort thing is a big deal in baseball," he said, per David Singh of Sportsnet.
Hopefully that comfort allows him to continue this torrid pace.
Coming into the season, his spot on the roster was not guaranteed, something manager John Schneider explained to Straw before spring training got underway.
With a poor stretch, it might not be guaranteed for much longer.
Daulton Varsho is inching his way back into the mix after recovering from shoulder surgery, and once he's ready to go, there will be someone currently in the outfield unit who becomes the odd man out.
Right now, it's hard to imagine that would be Straw.
Not only is he red-hot at the plate, but his strong defense is on full display, as well.
"I'm having the most fun I probably had in my career. I'm happy to be here no matter what, whether I'm playing or not. I look forward to helping the team win that day and it's just fun. It's fun to be around these guys every day," Straw added.
If he continues playing the way he has, then it will be hard for Schneider to keep him on the bench even when Varsho is back in the mix.