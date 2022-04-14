Blue Jays' Hernández Leaves Game Vs. Yankees With Injury

Part of the Blue Jays' success last season happened because the club kept a relatively healthy. 2022 hasn't brought similar fortune.

Catcher Danny Jansen hit the 10-day IL Monday with a strained oblique, and outfielder Teoscar Hernández left Wednesday's game with a similar injury.

The club said Hernández departed the game with "left side discomfort," and he'll undergo additional tests after the game.

The Blue Jays clean-up man aggravated his side on a big hack in the sixth inning against Yankees starter Gerrit Cole. Noticeably in pain, Hernández stood in for one more swing—a groundball to second base—but didn't run out of the box. He was replaced in the outfield by Bradley Zimmer in the next inning.

If Hernández misses any time, it'll mean big trouble for the Blue Jays. The 29-year-old has been the team's anchor in the clean-up hole for quite some time, and with the batting order already compromised by Jansen's injury, Toronto's depth is wearing thin.

As the roster stands, the Blue Jays have Zimmer and the speedy Raimel Tapia in line to replace Hernández's production in the outfield.