Toronto Blue Jays Get Promising Update on Future Hall of Famer's Injury Status
The Toronto Blue Jays have not performed as most expected them to so far in the 2025 campaign. After an active offseason that saw the additions of Anthony Santander and Myles Straw to the offense, the unit has widely disappointed outside of the three incumbent stars in Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and George Springer.
On the pitching side of things, it has not been much better. The bullpen has been a formidable unit with a combined ERA of 3.82, good enough for third in the American League East. But the rotation has struggled to this point, posting just a 4.54 ERA, ahead of only the Baltimore Orioles in the division.
The rotation could be receiving help in the form of a future Hall of Famer sooner rather than later, however, as Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reported on Friday that Max Scherzer threw a "heavy bullpen" and that "everything sounds like it's going well."
Matheson went on to say that the next step for Scherzer is to face live batters before going on a rehab assignment, but "he is getting closer."
Scherzer, 40, was another offseason acquisition for the Blue Jays. The team signed the veteran to a one-year, $15.5 million contract, in what could potentially serve as his last contract before retirement, given his age.
Scherzer's injury history of late does not do anything to nullify that sentiment, and in his first start with Toronto, coming on March 30, another injury in the form of right thumb inflammation sent the veteran to the injured list.
Now, over a month later, the veteran is getting closer to his return to the club and could be the key piece to getting the rotation back on track and helping the team find its way back to the playoffs.
Scherzer is an 18-year veteran of MLB. Toronto is the seventh stop of his long and storied career that has seen him pitch to a 3.16 ERA across 2,881 innings in 467 games (458 starts) with 3,408 strikeouts and a 133 ERA+.
Scherzer is an eight-time All-Star, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, and a two-time World Series Champion.