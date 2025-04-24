Toronto Blue Jays Homegrown Talent Buoyed by Excellent Quality, Not Quantity
Given how difficult it has been for the Toronto Blue Jays to lure talent from outside of the organization in free agency, it has been imperative for them to develop their own players.
Whatever the reason may be, even when the Blue Jays have money to offer free agents, those players turn down deals and head elsewhere, putting pressure on the coaching staff to get the most out of homegrown talent.
In some regard, Toronto hasn’t excelled in that area, either.
Taking a look at their current 40-man roster, there are only 10 players who would qualify as homegrown players.
However, what they lack in quantity compared to other franchises around the league, the Blue Jays make up for in quality.
They have developed a legitimate superstar in first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is the best homegrown product on the team.
The four-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner is the kind of player skilled enough to build a team and lineup around. He has also finished top six in the American League MVP voting twice and is only 26 years old.
That is exactly what Toronto is attempting to do after shocking the baseball world and agreeing to a long-term extension with Guerrero in season, not allowing him to hit free agency after the two sides agreed to a historic 14-year, $500 million contract that includes a $325 million signing bonus.
His commitment to the franchise long-term should help the front office when they are pursuing free agents, knowing a star is already locked in and will be there for the long haul.
He isn’t the only All-Star the team has developed in recent years, as shortstop Bo Bichette has also reached that level.
A representative of the Blue Jays in the Midsummer Classic twice, he is one of the best contact hitters in baseball. From 2021 through 2023, there wasn’t a player in the AL who had more hits than him.
His 2024 campaign was derailed by injuries, but he has looked good again in 2025, albeit with a shocking lack of power.
When he is hitting on all cylinders, he has the skill set to be a 20/15 player at the very least.
Another All-Star and lineup fixture the team has developed is catcher Alejandro Kirk.
With a career OPS+ of 105, he has shown the capability of being one of the better hitting backstops in the MLB. His production has dipped recently, but he is also only 26 years old and should be able to figure things out again.
The team is confident enough in his talents that he was already signed to an extension, keeping him under club control through 2030.