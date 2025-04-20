Toronto Blue Jays Lean on Steady Veterans Pitchers for Houston Astros Series
The Toronto Blue Jays are going to get some room to breathe as they start a two-city, six-game road trip against the Houston Astros on Monday.
The flight to Houston, right after facing the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, is the price to be paid for an off day on Thursday after the Astros series, and another off day the following Monday after a three-game series at the New York Yankees.
From there, the Blue Jays return home to host the Boston Red Sox in a series that bleeds into May.
Two off days in a four-day period should allow Toronto to arrange its rotation for the rigors of May.
The first two games of the series are set for 8:10 p.m., while Wednesday’s finale is a 7:40 start.
As Toronto prepares for a Houston team that is starting to perk up after a slow start, the Blue Jays have arranged to have two of their most veteran arms lead off the series. The probables were reported by Toronto’s MLB.com team site and The Athletic.
Monday’s matchup should be a good one, as Toronto will start two time All-Star and right-hander Kevin Gausman (2-1, 2.49) against Houston’s emerging ace, right-hander Hunter Brown (2-1, 1.50).
Gausman has been his consistent self for Toronto this season. He is coming off his own victory in his last start against the Atlanta Braves. He gave up six hits and two earned runs in six innings. He struck out six and walked none. Through 25.1 innings and four starts, Gausman has struck out 20 and walked three while giving up seven earned runs.
Brown is becoming a pitcher talked about as being the staff’s next ace, especially if Houston loses Framber Valdez to free agency after the season.
Brown won his last outing against St. Louis, a game in which he gave up four hits and no earned run in six innings. He struck out four and walked two. Through four starts and 24 innings he’s struck out 22 and walked five, giving up just four earned runs.
Tuesday’s contest pits Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt (2-0, 0.77) against Astros right-hander Ronel Blanco (1-2, 6.48).
Bassitt has been exceptional so far this season. He won his last start against Atlanta, giving up three hits and no earned runs in five innings. He struck out a season-high 10 and walked two. In four starts and 23.1 innings he has struck out 31 and walked five.
Blanco’s numbers are deceiving, as his high ERA is wrapped up in one bad start. He took the loss in his last game against St. Louis, as he went five innings, giving up five hits and three earned runs. In four starts and 16.2 innings he’s struck out 17 and walked 10.
Wednesday’s finale pits a pair of less experienced pitchers against each other in Toronto right-hander Bowden Francis (2-2, 3.13) against Houston right-hander Ryan Gusto (2-1, 3.18).
Francis snapped a two-game losing streak as he claimed a victory over Seattle, throwing six innings of five-hit baseball. He gave up one earned run, one walk and struck out five. In four games and 23 innings he has struck out 20 and walked eight.
Gusto is coming off a claiming a win against San Diego. He allowed nine hits in five innings but only gave up two earned runs. He struck out two and walked none. In six games, two starts and 17 innings he has struck out 17 and walked three.