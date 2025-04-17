Toronto Blue Jays Option Struggling Outfielder to Minor Leagues
The Toronto Blue Jays made the first of what could be several moves before they start their three-game series with the Seattle Mariners on Friday.
The Blue Jays announced that they optioned outfielder Davis Schneider to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.
The move, based on performance, was expected. Schneider was 1-for-15 at the plate in 10 games and, with the impending activation of Daulton Varsho, moving him to the minor leagues will give the 26-year-old time to reclaim his swing.
Toronto was hoping that the right-handed hitting left fielder would reclaim some of the swing that made him such a highly touted player when he made his debut.
Schneider set several records when he joined the Blue Jays in 2023, so much so that he had to donate some of his equipment to the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.
He’s one of only a few hundred players in MLB history to hit a home run in his first Major League at-bat, doing so on Aug. 4, 2023, off James Paxton of the Boston Red Sox.
After three games he had nine hits, including two home runs, making him the first player in baseball history to accomplish that feat in that combination. His nine hits tied a modern MLB record for most hits in three games, going back to 1901.
After 20 games he had a 1.358 OPS, which was the highest in baseball’s modern era with 70 or more plate appearances.
By season’s end he slashed .276/.404/.603 with a 1.007 OPS, along with eight home runs and 20 RBI.
He took on a full-time role in 2024, but his offense took a huge drop-off in comparison. In 135 games he slashed .191/.282/.343 with 13 home runs and 46 RBI. He also struck out 144 times and drew 47 walks.
Schneider was a 28th round pick of the Blue Jays in 2017 out of Eastern High School in Voorhees, N.J. He took the long way through the minor leagues and needed six years to work his way up to the Majors, not counting the season that everyone lost in 2020 due to COVID-19’s shutdown of minor league baseball.
His last appearance in Buffalo was in 2023, when he had the best numbers of his minor league career. He slashed .275/.416/.553 with 21 home runs and 64 RBI. For his minor league career, he slashed .253/.372/.462 with 59 home runs and 218 RBI in 394 games.