Toronto Blue Jays Star Max Scherzer 'Encouraged' With His Injury Progression
One of the most high-profile offseason signings for the Toronto Blue Jays this past winter, Max Scherzer, only lasted three innings in his first start with his new team before he was placed on the injured list.
That has been the story for the future Hall of Famer the past few years.
Still one of the better starting pitchers in the sport when healthy, he hasn't made 30 starts in a season since 2021 and has been on the IL eight times since that point in time which includes his most recent stint.
The Blue Jays didn't sign Scherzer to be elite during the front-end of the campaign.
While it would have been nice for the 40-year-old to turn back the clock, he was really brought in to be a weapon for them in the playoffs, assuming they get into the postseason by winning enough games to qualify in a competitive American League.
With that said, though, Toronto still wants to have Scherzer in the mix as much as possible to give themselves the best chance of playing October baseball.
The good news is it sounds like his injury recovery is progressing well.
"... he was more encouraged with how it felt yesterday than he was when he was in Baltimore," manager John Schneider said ahead of Wednesday's action, per Gregory Strong of The Canadian Press.
Scherzer's thumb injury, which has only been described as inflammation, resulted in him getting a cortisone injection to end the month of March while visiting Dr. Thomas Graham. The star pitcher is now meeting with Dr. Veronica Diaz, someone he is familiar with from her time consulting for the Washington Nationals.
Schneider believes that will help the veteran pitcher get back on the field sooner rather than later.
"It's like a day-to-day thing. And I think getting clarity from a doctor he's familiar with will hopefully keep that going in the same direction," the skipper added.
Scherzer also threw on Monday and Tuesday before his planned trip to see Dr. Diaz, another positive sign that he could be nearing a return.
Continuing to progress and recover while building his arm back up is important before he's activated off the injured list or sent on a rehab assignment.
This will be something to monitor until he's back with the Blue Jays.