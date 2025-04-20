Toronto Blue Jays Place Standout Reliever on Injured List, Call Up Veteran
As the Toronto Blue Jays continue to play well, the team recently made some roster moves with an injury to a key reliever.
It has been a strong start to the season for the Blue Jays. So far, the team appears to be a playoff contender with some nice upside in 2025
Toronto is right in the mix in the ultra-competitive American League East, and the pitching staff has been a big part of that.
Unfortunately, one of their key relievers is going to be headed to the injured list. Nick Sandlin has been placed on the IL with a right lat strain, which isn't good news. This has been a common injury of late for pitchers and the timeline for return varies.
The right-hander has pitched well for the Blue Jays this season, totaling a 2.25 ERA in eight innings pitched.
Now, with a member of the bullpen out for some time, they have recalled Dillon Tate to fill the void.
Tate is a 30-year-old right-hander who came over to Toronto late last season from the Baltimore Orioles. Even though his numbers haven’t been great in the Majors so far in his career, he has been very good in the minors for the Blue Jays.
In six innings pitched, he allowed just one run, while striking out seven batters.
Even though the loss of Sandlin is significant, Tate is a viable replacement with experience in the Majors already and some recent success in the minors.
Hopefully, the lat strain won’t keep Sandlin out too long, but this is a good opportunity for Tate to prove what he can do with Toronto.