Toronto Blue Jays Promoting Star Pitching Prospect Trey Yesavage for Second Time
In the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft, the Toronto Blue Jays selected pitcher Trey Yesavage out of East Carolina University with the No. 20 overall pick.
He was dominant during his collegiate career, going 19-2 with a 2.58 ERA across 65 appearances, 29 of which were starts. His first season with East Carolina was spent coming out of the bullpen for 34 appearances before moving to the rotation.
Across 195.1 innings, he struck out 295 batters, showcasing some elite putaway stuff.
Since beginning his professional career this year, that elite upside has been on full display with Yesavage quickly moving through the minor league system.
He began the year in Single-A Dunedin, where he made seven strong starts, going 3-0 while recording a 2.43 ERA with 55 strikeouts in 33.1 innings.
That promoted a promotion to High-A Vancouver, where he made four more stellar starts with a 1-0 record, producing a 1.56 ERA across 17.1 innings with 33 strikeouts.
Evidently that was enough for the Blue Jays to see to come to the conclusion that Yesavage has conquered that level as he will be on the move again.
As shared by Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, the star pitching prospect is being promoted for the second time in just a few weeks.
He will now be pitching at Double-A New Hampshire, looking to conquer another challenge on his path to the Major Leagues.
Possessing an advanced four-pitch arsenal already, Yesavage has been carving up minor league hitters, taking full advantage of his 6-foot-4 frame and high release point.
As long as he continues to maintain control over his repertoire, he will continue moving through the minor league system rapidly as he possesses the physical build and makeup teams look for in front-end starting pitchers.
