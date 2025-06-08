Watch: Blue Jays Prospect Rafael Sanchez Finish Off Complete Game No-Hitter
Rafael Sánchez added his name to the history books on Saturday at New Hampshire, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.
In the first game of a doubleheader, Sánchez threw a complete game, seven-inning no-hitter to help the Fisher Cats beat Altoona, 4-0.
The game was a doubleheader because Friday’s game was rained out. Both games were seven innings, which is typical for minor league doubleheaders.
More news: MLB Insider Firmly Believes Blue Jays In 'Buy Now' Mode Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
Sánchez joined Fisher Cats alums Jamie Vermilyea (2004) and Kyle Drabek (2010) to throw complete game no-hitters. It was the fourth no-hitter in franchise history, as the other was a combined no-hitter.
Sánchez also became the first Fisher Cats pitcher to throw three complete games in a career. In fact, he was the first to do it twice when he tossed a rain-shortened, six-inning complete game on April 25 against Binghamton.
Sánchez walked two and struck out two in the victory to lower his ERA to 4.91. He retired eight of the final nine hitters he faced. He improved his season record to 2-3.
More news: How Has the Toronto Blue Jays Bullpen Been Driving Team's Incredible Success?
He is not a Top 30 prospect for the organization, per MLB Pipeline. In 11 starts this season he has 34 strikeouts and 17 walks in 47.2 innings. Batters are hitting .285 against him and he has a 1.47 WHIP.
The 25-year-old Cuba native joined the organization as an international signee in 2022 and has worked his way up the organizational ladder.
Last year he had a breakthrough pitching for High-A Vancouver and New Hampshire. He combined to go 7-3 with a 3.64 ERA in 20 games (19 starts). He struck out 107 and walked 32 in 106.1 innings and finished with a 1.32 WHIP.
More news: Could Blue Jays Solve Weakness in Lineup With Atlanta Braves Star Slugger?
For his minor league career, he is 16-17 with a 3.96 ERA in 68 games (66 starts). He has struck out 320 and walked 93 in 327.0 innings. He allows batters to hit .267 against him and has a 1.33 WHIP.
The Blue Jays have more highly regarded pitchers in their system. Trey Yesavage — who is dominating hitters at Vancouver — is the No. 2 ranked prospect in the organization behind shortstop Armun Nimmala. Right behind Yesavage is Ricky Tiedemann at No. 4, who continues to work his way back after he had Tommy John surgery last year.
They appear to be the future of the Blue Jays’ starting rotation. Perhaps Sánchez can join them one day.
For More Blue Jays Coverage, Head to Blue Jays On SI