Toronto Blue Jays Reliever Elects To Become Free Agent After Clearing Waivers
This past weekend, the Toronto Blue Jays announced quite a few roster moves.
The pitching staff underwent some changes, with Nick Sandlin being placed on the injured list, Jacob Barnes being designated for assignment following his early struggles and the duo of Dillon Tate and Paxton Schultz getting called up to The Show.
Schultz had a good first impression, making franchise history in his first career outing.
With some question marks about this staff, the hope is the youngster can be a key part of things going forward.
However, one player who was with the team will no longer be in the mix.
Barnes cleared waivers after his DFA, and instead of accepting an assignment back to Triple-A Buffalo, he opted to become a free agent.
Signed this offseason to a minor league deal, the right-hander made the Opening Day roster.
But in six outings with Toronto to start the year, he had a 9.00 ERA with only five strikeouts and three walks across his eight innings pitched, causing the team to go in a different direction within their bullpen.
It was an unfortunate result for both the Blue Jays and Barnes.
He was coming off a solid season with the Washington Nationals where he posted a 4.36 ERA in 63 outings, a reliable option for the team despite his ERA+ being seven points below the league average.
He'll now be looking for a new opportunity elsewhere following his second stint in Toronto.
Where the 10-year veteran ends up next will be something to monitor.