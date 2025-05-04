Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Scratched from Lineup Sunday with Back Tightness
The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to win a series at home over the Cleveland Guardians Sunday afternoon.
They were able to win Friday's game, but they dropped a close one on Saturday after Yimi Garcia allowed his first runs of the season in the ninth inning.
Heading into Sunday, Toronto is 16-17 and in third place in the American League East division. Being one game under .500 is not where the Blue Jays want to be through 33 games, but there is plenty of time to turn it around.
As Toronto looks to return to .500 on Sunday, they will have to do it without one of their key outfielders.
Per the team's official X account, Daulton Varsho was scratched from the lineup about an hour before game time with tightness in his lower back.
Nathan Lukes will now slide over to captain the outfield, while Alan Roden enters the lineup to play left field.
A day-to-day injury like this is usually insignificant in the grand scheme of things. However, Varsho has already missed plenty of time this year as he was rehabbing from shoulder surgery. It is good news that he is not missing the game with a shoulder problem, but back ailments are tricky.
On the season, Varsho has slashed .214/.353/.643. Two of his three hits on the year have left the yard.
The left-handed batter struck out three times in his four at-bats on Saturday, so a day off could be what Varsho needs as the Blue Jays enter an off day on Monday.