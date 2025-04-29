Toronto Blue Jays Star Pitcher Taking Positive Steps Toward Returning From Injury
With the Toronto Blue Jays trying to bounce out of their recent funk, they have received some good news about one of the most notable offseason additions.
It has been a tough stretch of late for the Blue Jays, who have seen their nice start to the season quickly disappear. Now, the team finds themselves in fourth place in the challenging American League East with some work to do to make up ground.
While the offense for Toronto deserves a lot of the blame for their struggles of late, they have also had their starting rotation have some issues overall as well.
Fortunately, the team has received some positive news in regards to their injured starter Max Scherzer, who is continuing to work his way back from thumb injury.
The three-time AL Cy Young made it just three innings before coming out of the game with the injury and has been on the injured list ever since.
Unfortunately, injuries have been an issue in recent years for the future Hall of Famer, and the Blue Jays likely should have known that he couldn’t be completely counted on this year because of that.
However, when healthy he has shown the ability to be an effective pitcher still late in his career and Toronto will be hoping for his return soon.
It still appears that a possible return isn’t coming anytime soon, but throwing more pitches off the mound is a step in the right direction. The Blue Jays are going to be playing this carefully with his injury history, but hopefully, he can be back throwing meaningful innings in Toronto soon.