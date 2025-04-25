Toronto Blue Jays Talented Trio Could Become Best In Baseball This Season
As the Toronto Blue Jays get set for a big weekend series against the New York Yankees, the team will be hoping to snap out of a bit of a losing streak.
Despite a good start to the season, the Blue Jays have slipped of late, losing five straight heading into a big series against the Yankees.
This season, Toronto has been able to show some good balance as a team, but the American League East is challenging, and the Blue Jays are hovering around .500 after a bad week.
However, the campaign is still very early and there is a lot of season to be played for Toronto.
Furthermore, there is reason to believe that the team will be getting better than they have done as well. Even though there have been some strong performers for Toronto so far, some others, especially in the lineup, have gotten off to slow starts.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about the talented trio that the Blue Jays have in the lineup and why they could prove to be one of the best in the league.
“The Blue Jays were able to extend the face of their franchise, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., on a $500 million contract and combined with their offseason signing of Anthony Santander and impending free agent Bo Bichette, now have a trio of hitters opponents can’t pitch around.”
This trio could emerge as one of the best in the league when the year is over.
It was great for the future of the franchise that they were able to sign Vladimir Guererro Jr. to a long-term contract extension. As one of the best players in the league, Toronto will have a cornerstone player in the middle of the order for a long time.
Possibly due to the stress and pressure of a new contract along with ongoing talks earlier, the All-Star slugger is off to a bit of a slow start.
Furthermore, in addition to Guererro being off to a slow start, so is free-agent signing Anthony Santander. The switch-hitting slugger hit 44 home runs last campaign to lead the Baltimore Orioles, but hasn’t got off to a good start with his new team.
Even though those two are struggling, it has been a bounce-back year early on for Bo Bichette. After a poor 2024 season, he has seemingly returned to All-Star form.
There is certainly reason to believe that they will be getting all three going sooner rather than later this year, and that is a reason to be optimistic about the outlook for the team.
This trio has the ability to hit 110 home runs combined with Santander and Guererro carrying 40+ capabilities.
Even though the start to the season has been slow, once they get their talented trio clicking at the same time, the team could really take off.