Toronto Blue Jays Top Trade Deadline Chips Have Greatly Boosted Stock
While the Toronto Blue Jays have extended Vladimir Guerrero Jr., taking him off the trade market, there are a couple of stars that could still be moved this season.
Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer did a stock check on some of the top trade candidates for this year and two Blue Jays players have seen a rise.
SS Bo Bichette
With the extension of Guerrero, it would make sense to give a contract to the other star youngster on the roster but that might not be in the cards.
If Bichette does indeed get moved at the deadline, he would likely be the best position player moved and bring back a solid return for Toronto.
His 2024 was concering, though, as he posted just a .225/.277/.322 slash line with four home runs in 81 games. He has been included in trade rumors for a while, but they could have been waiting for his stock to go back up.
That's exactly what he has done this season and he still even has room to grow.
So far, he has a .298/.339/.375 slash line with 13 RBI. He has yet to hit a home run, but still has a 109 OPS+.
The 27-year-old rarely strikes out, but is also still a bit aggressive at the plate. He has a low walk rate and a very high chase rate, leading to some bad contact.
Still, he has made a lot of positive progress from last year and would be better off traded than let walk in the offseason, getting nothing in return.
RHP Chris Bassitt
Bassitt has been by far the best pitcher on the Blue Jays roster. He has a 1.88 ERA over five starts with a league-best 1.49 FIP.
With him, it might be smart to move him even before the deadline as it is unclear how long this production will last. He hasn't been a bad starter for the last few years, but nothing near this level.
Like Bichette, he is heading to free agency and it would be smarter to deal him now before he leaves.
The 36-year-old's location has been his biggest strength so far, with no real massive changes to his pitch mix. His velocity keeps lowering, but the results are still great so far.
Getting a good bit back for him would be a solid move from the front office, especially if they are not looking like legit contenders at that point of the season.