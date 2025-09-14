Trey Yesavage Reveals Level of Pressure for Impending Blue Jays Debut
With the No. 20 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, the Toronto Blue Jays selected right-handed pitcher Trey Yesavage out of East Carolina University.
There was an expectation upon being selected that he would have a chance to fly through the minor league system. He was a polished starting pitcher, dominating collegiately once he was moved out of the bullpen. In 65 appearances with East Carolina and 29 starts, he threw 195.1 innings with 295 strikeouts and a 2.58 ERA.
His production in the minor leagues this year has been just as dominant. In his first taste of professional baseball, Yesavage was mowing down the competition. As a result, the Blue Jays are ready to see what he can do at the highest level. He is being promoted to the Big Leagues, set to make his debut on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Trey Yesavage Feeling No Pressure Ahead of Blue Jays Debut
Being called up to make a professional debut in September is something not everyone can handle. There is a ton of pressure to perform, being thrown into the middle of a playoff race. But that isn’t something Yesavage is worried about in the slightest.
“There’s not much pressure at all. I’m still playing a children’s game for a living. There are five-year-olds who play this game. I think that me, at 22 years old, I can do it just fine,” he said, via Keegan Matheson of MLB.com on X.
He began his journey at Single-A Dunedin, making seven starts before he was promoted to High-A Vancouver. Four starts were made there before moving to Double-A New Hampshire.
That is where he appeared the most, pitching in eight games. Another promotion shortly followed, ending up with Triple-A Buffalo for six appearances and four starts. The mixing and matching role was because the organization wanted to get him acclimated as possible for whatever role the Blue Jays may have for him upon reaching the Big Leagues.
Overall, Yesavage made 25 appearances, 22 of which were starts, throwing 98 innings. He racked up 160 strikeouts and had a stellar 3.12 ERA. With a 14.7 K/9 and 0.969 WHIP, Toronto had seen enough. They will now throw him right into the fire and see if he can handle things down the stretch.
This is a major accomplishment not only for the player but for the franchise. A plan was put into place to help a young player succeed and develop early on, and it was executed to perfection. Believing that he is one of the best pitchers in the organization, it makes plenty of sense to have him on the Major League roster for the stretch run and hopefully playing deep into October.