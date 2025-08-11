Blue Jays Positioning Top Prospect Trey Yesavage For Possible 2025 MLB Debut
The Toronto Blue Jays might just be on the cusp of making an absolutely seismic move with their highest rated pitching prospect.
After just eight appearances in Double-A, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com has revealed in a Monday afternoon report that right-hander Trey Yesavage is being promoted to Triple-A Buffalo. Notably, Yesavage saw his first career professional action out of the bullpen at the end of last week, leaving many questioning whether or not Toronto is testing his ability to be used this season as a long reliever in the MLB.
Across Single-A, High-A and Double-A, Yesavage has a very impressive 3.01 ERA and 0.930 WHIP in 19 appearances (18 starts). It's not the ERA or the WHIP which has him turning heads though, it's the swing and miss stuff.
The young future ace is striking batters out at a rate that is flat out absurd, collecting 134 K's in just 80.2 innings, good for a borderline laughable 15 K/9. While in High-A, Yesavage not only posted a 1.56 ERA in his four starts before being promoted, he also struck out 33 batters in 17.1 innings.
Overall, the 4.50 ERA in Double-A is unremarkable; however, it comes with a 1.067 WHIP, and he has continued to mow down hitters that are significantly more experienced than he is. Yesavage clearly has the kind of stuff that teams spend years searching for, and now he's going to get a chance to prove it in his most significant step up in competition yet.
Can Yesavage Actually Play For Blue Jays This Season?
If the 22-year-old can arrive in Buffalo and prove that it's not too much for him, there's not much reason to think he's not capable of helping the Blue Jays try to win right now in 2025. It could be as a reliever or it could be as a starter, depending on how things play out, but it's clear that the youngster has the belief of those in charge in Toronto. At the very least, they're willing to find out.
With Yesavage now just one step below Major League Baseball, he is as close as he's ever been to making his debut, something which seems like a legitimate possibility this season if they think he can help the team.
The Blue Jays are a legitimate contender, and it's becoming clear they are willing to pull out all the stops in order to give themselves the best chance for their first World Series in over 30 years.