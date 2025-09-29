Veteran Starting Pitcher Under Pressure To Perform for Blue Jays This Postseason
Things went right down to the wire for the Toronto Blue Jays this regular season, but not only did they come away as American League East champions, they earned the No. 1 seed in the AL with the best record.
Courtesy of a tiebreaker over the New York Yankees, who finished with an identical 94-68 record, the Blue Jays received a bye in the Wild Card round and will be awaiting an opponent for the ALDS. This is an exciting time for the franchise and fan base, who were both hungry to see a contender.
The front office spent a lot of money this offseason to upgrade the roster with hopes of making a postseason push. Some moves didn’t pan out as well as others, with internal development being a major reason for their success. But there was one in-season move that has paid major dividends.
In need of some starting pitching help, Toronto took a shot on former AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber. He was acquired from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for one of their top pitching prospects, Khal Stephen, in a one-for-one trade.
Shane Bieber Has Produced for Blue Jays
The Blue Jays were taking a major risk. Bieber was recovering from Tommy John surgery, having not taken the mound for a Major League game since April 2, 2024. But the upside was immense given his track record.
He possessed the exact kind of ace qualities Toronto was seeking as the anchor to their rotation. After performing well in the minor leagues during rehab, his production didn’t slow down at all upon making his highly anticipated return on Aug. 22.
Bieber has been excellent with the Blue Jays. Across seven starts, he has thrown 40.1 innings with a 3.57 ERA and 37 strikeouts. Length has been provided, pitching into the sixth inning all but one time. He allowed two or fewer earned runs in five out of seven starts as well.
Will he be able to carry that level of production over into the postseason? Toronto certainly hopes so, as Bieber is under immense pressure to produce in October.
Shane Bieber Under Pressure To Perform in Postseason
Not only is he one of the better pitchers on the roster, but he could be playing for his next contract. With a player option for 2026 worth $16 million, which includes a $4 million buyout, Bieber is one of seven MLB free agents who have a lot at stake this postseason, in the opinion of Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required).
A strong postseason showing would put him in line for a lucrative multi-year deal. He would be even further removed from Tommy John surgery, only increasing the positive outlook he would possess.
Not turning 31 years old until next May, there is plenty left in the tank for him to offer. He has looked the part of a front-end starter since returning to the mound for the Blue Jays. Should that continue over the next few weeks, he will position himself as one of the best starting pitchers available on the market this upcoming winter.