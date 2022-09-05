Skip to main content
Blue Jays' Gausman Livid After Controversial Balk Call

Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman was very heated after arguing a fourth-inning balk call.

Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman nearly got himself ejected after a controversial call in the fourth inning of Monday's game versus the Orioles. 

After Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman kicked off the inning with a single—he was the O's first baserunner of the game—Gausman set for his next pitch, pumping his front foot in a rhythmic manner, before second base umpire Jeff Nelson called the right-hander for a balk.

Gausman was livid at the call, marching towards Nelson before shortstop Bo Bichette smartly sprinted in to intervene, ultimately preventing the starter's ejection, which would've been disastrous in the first game of a doubleheader.

The call itself was questionable, as Gausman repeated the motion in each of his following pitches out of the stretch without any protest from the umpiring crew. It appears Nelson had an issue with Gausman's flurry of toe taps before he delivered to the plate.

