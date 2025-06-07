Could Blue Jays Solve Weakness in Lineup With Atlanta Braves Star Slugger?
From the start of the 2025 MLB season through April, the Toronto Blue Jays were slashing .237/.309/.347 with an 89 wRC+ and had just 19 homers.
From May to the present, the Blue Jays are slashing .269/.342/.441 with a 123 wRC+, which is second-best behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. Their 49 homers in that span are the fifth highest in the league.
Toronto is toeing the line of buyers or sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Their four-game sweep of the Athletics last weekend positioned them to be competitive, should they be able to perform like that against a competitive opponent —which they did with a series win against the Philadelphia Phillies.
If this recent spark can sustain over the next few series, Toronto could be an intriguing player in the trade market.
Should Blue Jays Make Play for Atlanta Braves DH Marcell Ozuna?
After designated hitter Anthony Santander recently headed to the injured list with left shoulder inflammation and has since received injections for the persisting issue, his presence wasn’t exactly missed.
The signing of a five-year, $92 million contract, which was a massive free agency splash, has not yielded the expected results. Santander is slashing .179/.273/.304 with a 63 OPS+, 14 runs, 18 RBI, six home runs, and 24 walks to 55 strikeouts.
The Blue Jays have won five of their last six games without Santander. It was clear the shoulder injury was affecting his swing approach, and the results just haven’t been there.
That’s an issue that can’t be solved in the trade market, as Santander is immovable for both his contract value and lack of value at the plate.
But it doesn’t mean he should continue to drag down the lineup. His career-high 44 home runs and 102 RBIs last season haven’t translated.
As Braves GM Ross Atkins explores their potential options ahead of the trade deadline, they could look to bring in Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna to provide a power boost.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently listed Ozuna as a top trade asset for the Braves.
"In Marcell Ozuna alone, though, Atlanta could introduce one heck of an unexpected variable into this year's deadline proceedings," Miller wrote.
Ozuna is slashing .272/.413/.455 with a 145 OPS+, 29 runs, 27 RBI, 10 home runs, and has 49 walks to 57 strikeouts.
His walks are third-most in the league. Santander’s slugging percentage of .304 pales in comparison to Ozuna’s .455.
It would presumably not take a giant haul, as Ozuna is in the last year of a four-year, $65 million contract.
That type of short-term rental could ship off a prospect like No. 18 outfielder RJ Schrek or No. 19 pitcher Ryan Jennings, or slugger Will Robertson.
The addition of Ozuna won’t solve any fielding issues amid a slew of injuries for Toronto, nor will it absolve the painful contract given to Santander.
But it would solidify the recent firepower on offense and give the Blue Jays a real shot at contending with power hitting.
There is no guarantee that Santander’s issues will not persist or continue to impact his performance at the plate, and that situation is unacceptable for a designated hitter.