Why Hasn't the Blue Jays Shakeup of Batting Order Led to Better Results?
The Toronto Blue Jays are amongst the most disappointing teams in baseball thus far in the 2025 MLB regular season.
They are continuing to head in the wrong direction in the MLB power rankings shared by The Athletic (subscription required), going from No. 19 last week down to No. 22 this week.
With two more losses on their record since those rankings were released, making them 16-20, they could very well continue sinking toward the bottom.
Where the team is experiencing the most difficulties is offensively.
Now that Daulton Varsho has returned from the the injured list, there isn’t a single Blue Jays positional player who isn’t healthy. But, the group has not come close to producing up to expectations.
One of the players who has fallen short of what the team was hoping for is second baseman Andres Gimenez.
Why Was Andres Gimenez Dropped in the Batting Order?
He was one of the team’s splash acquisitions this offseason, acquiring him from the Cleveland Guardians.
His work with the glove defensively has been outstanding. Unforunaately, his production at the plate has fallen off a cliff from the levels he normally performs at.
As a result, the team’s biggest in-season move was made; manager John Schneider dropped him in the batting order.
“Among their problems: Giménez was the Opening Day cleanup hitter, but he’s been dropped to the bottom of the order with brutal offensive numbers,” wrote Chad Jennings of The Athletic.
On the season, Gimenez has a slash line of .195/.273/.305 with an OPS+ of 65. He has hit three home runs with five doubles, 10 RBI and nine stolen bases.
He is far from the only player struggling currently, as their other major offseason acquisition, free agent Anthony Santander, isn’t providing the power boost he was expected to after signing a five-year, $92.5 million deal that could be worth as much as $110 million over six years.
Both of them have contributed to the team ranking 24th in OPS as a team as two of the main culprits who aren’t taking advantage of the easiest pitches to hit.
Currently, Toronto is last in the MLB in OPS against pitches over the heart of the plate. Gimenez and Santander are both slugging under .400, not hitting what is considered the easiest pitches for a batter to handle.
If that changes, the offensive numbers will start to tick up, but the sample size suggests it will take more than a lineup shake up to get this team on track.