How Blue Jays Can Afford Free Agency Dream of Signing Bo Bichette, Kyle Tucker

The Toronto Blue Jays are doing everything in their power to make sure they don't face the same heartbreaking feat as 2025 where the ball club lost in an extra inning showdown in game seven of the World Series. Management got to work straight away which started with bolstering their starting rotation.

After lucking into pitcher Shane Bieber triggering his option, the Blue Jays signed top free-agent starter Dylan Cease and 2025 KBO MVP Cody Ponce. With the boost to the bullpen with Tyler Rogers, there is little left to do with the pitching staff.

Now the focus has shifted to a pair of players, one of their own, Bo Bichette and slugging free-agent outfielder Kyle Tucker.

While the idea of retaining both of the all-around offensive weapons seems fairly far fetched, there is actually a way for Toronto to get this deal done. Ultimately what it will look like though is a long term deal for Tucker and a one-year deal for Bichette.

It may come as a surprise that the cards could fall that way, but Bichette's former teammate Marcus Semien is a prime example as to why this could work. Bichette could swap to second base for the year and then hit free agency again when 2026 rolls around

There will be a few key ballclubs looking for second baseman including the 92-win Chicago Cubs who would be more than willing to keep their options open if Bichette is one of them. That would then keep Bichette with Toronto at least another year, a place he has been openly adamant about wanting to stay.

Why Pursue Kyle Tucker?

Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

With a hitting lineup as stacked as the Blue Jays it is almost hard to fathom why the Jays are pursuing him as hard as they are, until you look at his stat lines.

This was an "off" year for Tucker, battling an injury to his hand halfway through the season, but his performance still led to a Silver Slugger Award as he finished with 22 home runs, 77 RBI, and 87 drawn walks to complement a slash line of .266/.377/.464.

Keeping Homegrown Bo Bichette

It feels self explanatory as to why the organization as well as every fan of this team wants to keep him in a Blue Jays uniform and it isn't just because he is an exceptional player.

Bichette has been in the organization since they launched his professional career back in the 2016 draft. The ballclub picked up this young 18-year-old kid who easily surpassed their expectations. Nobody wants to see Bichette leave. If there is a way to get them both, that is what the team needs to do.

Blue Jays Bo Bichette



First 3-Run Home Run in Game 7 of a World Series

since Julian Javier (Cardinals) in 1967#WANTITALL pic.twitter.com/qIpDwuWCPE — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) November 2, 2025

Recommended Articles