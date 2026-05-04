Blue Jays Could Address Bullpen Woes by Signing This Veteran Free Agent

The Toronto Blue Jays entered the year hoping to recapture some of that same World Series magic, but so far things have yet to come together.

When things don't get off to the best start, a number of reasons can always be pointed to, but for Toronto, injuries have been the main problem. Beyond the obvious ailments though, it's been a bullpen that has been largely disastrous even when healthy which is largely to blame.

If the Blue Jays want to make an in season change to the unit and shake things up for the left-handers who have been particularly disappointing, veteran southpaw Andrew Chafin has just become available and could be someone Toronto looks at.

Chafin Could Make Sense for Blue Jays Bullpen

Minnesota Twins pitcher Andrew Chafin | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

While there have been some serious bright spots in guys like Louis Varland, Tyler Rogers and Braydon Fisher, all three are right-handed and have been the only reliable relievers Toronto has. Lefties the team hoped would take the next step like Mason Fluharty and Eric Lauer have not done it and left this team very righty-heavy.

As things appear to be headed down a nasty road for the left-handed depth for this unit, a veteran like Chafin -- who opted out of his minor league deal with the Cincinnati Reds on Monday and has been effective for a long time in the big leagues -- could be the perfect addition to jumpstart things.

After posting a 2.41 ERA in 42 appearances last year, the 35-year-old has yet to appear in the big leagues this season but has a 0.96 ERA across 10 Triple-A appearances to show he can still get it done.

Blue Jays Would Have to Fend Off Other Suitors

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

When a veteran like Chafin opts out of a minor league deal, it indicates a belief that he will have MLB opportunities elsewhere. The reality around bullpen depth is that everyone could always use more of it, and Chafin has done enough that he will absolutely have calls.

If Toronto actually wants to land him, they had better be prepared to create a roster spot for him and prepare to either send down or part ways with one of their current disappointments. Over the coming week, Blue Jays fans should keep an eye on Chafin, because he very well could end up north of the border.

Should they be able to beat out other teams, Toronto could benefit in a big way.