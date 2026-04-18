Blue Jays’ Eric Lauer Unhappy with Friday’s Role Pitching After Opener

Starting pitchers are creatures of habit. So are relievers. Put them into a new role and, well, sometimes things don't work out the way you hope.

The Toronto Blue Jays are knee deep in starting pitching injuries. Reinforcements could be on the way as early as the end of April, as both Trey Yesavage and José Berríos are on rehab assignments.

In the meantime, Toronto is making do with what it has. On Friday, they deployed Eric Lauer in a different role. Instead of starting him against Arizona they used an opener — reliever Braydon Fisher — and then brought Lauer in for the second inning.

He had an effective game, as he went five innings, allowed five hits and three earned runs. He struck out four and walked one. The Blue Jays lost, 8-4. After the game, Lauer was asked about starting the in the second inning and he expressed his unhappiness to reporters, including The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon (subscription required).

Eric Lauer on Pitching Post-Opener

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Eric Lauer. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

“It's definitely different,” Lauer said. “To be really blunt, I hate it. I can't stand it. You work with what you got. Part of it, too, we're trying to mix some things up. We're trying to find ways to win. It's a game plan we had, and I think we went out there and tried to execute it the best we could.

“That's really all you can do. You can make it work the best you can. It's just, hopefully it's not something that we will continue doing. But you know, that's above my pay grade.”

MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson reported that Lauer said it messed with his pre-game routine. Starting pitchers tend to have set routines before games and in between starts. Any adjustment to that routine can sometimes rub pitchers the wrong way.

But there's likely another factor that led the Blue Jays to putting Lauer in that position that had nothing to do with their current starting pitching injuries and everything to do with Lauer’s recovery from an illness.

Lauer made three starts prior to Friday's game, but in his previous two starts he was pitching through an illness that clearly had an impact on his pitching. For instance, against the Chicago White Sox on April 5 he was only able to pitch two innings before heading to the dugout.

Bannon reported during the game that Lauer’s velocity was up from his previous two games and that his four-seam fastball hit 91.5 mph in his first inning, which matched his 2025 average. It’s a sign that his strength is coming back.

It’s a good sign for Toronto and, perhaps for Lauer. By going five innings on Friday, he likely proved to the Blue Jays that he has his length back after the illness and can go back into a starter’s role in his next turn.